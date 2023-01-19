Home

Netflix Hiring For Flight Attendant Of Private Jet With Annual Salary Upto Rs 3 Crore

Netflix said it was looking to hire a flight attendant for one of its private jets and will pay an annual salary up to $3,85,000 (about Rs 3 crore).

Netflix said it is looking for candidates with "independent judgement, discretion and outstanding customer service skills". (Photo: IANS)

Netflix hiring: Even as many companies announced layoffs, Netflix said it was hiring a flight attendant. The streaming giant said it was looking to hire a flight attendant for one of its private jets. The annual salary of the flight attendant may go up to $3,85,000 (about Rs 3 crore).

Netflix said it is looking for candidates with “independent judgement, discretion and outstanding customer service skills”, according to a report by BBC. “The overall market range for this role is typically $60,000-$385,000. This market range is based on total compensation (vs only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy,” Netflix said in a job listing on its website.

Netflix also mentioned that salary is determined by a number of compensation factors, including an employee’s skills and experience. The role will be based in San Jose in the US which will require travel in and beyond the country, the report mentioned.

“The Netflix Aviation department provides exceptional, safe, confidential air transportation,” the company said. Further, the advertisement states, the team helps Netflix reach more people more efficiently and effectively so that the company can continue to bring joy to the world.