Netflix to announce job cuts next week? 850 workforce could be affected as company faces growing competition

Netflix is reportedly planning to cut around 5% of its workforce, potentially affecting 800 to 850 employees. The reported move comes as Oracle carries out further layoffs while investing heavily in AI and data centres.

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Netflix is reportedly preparing to cut around 5% of its workforce as the streaming company faces growing competition and pressure to improve its business performance. The proposed layoffs could affect about 800 to 850 employees, with an official announcement expected as early as next week, according to a report by Puck News.

Netflix has not confirmed the reported job cuts. Reuters and other media outlets reported on October 9 that the company had not commented on the matter. The reported cuts could mark Netflix’s biggest round of layoffs since 2022. The company had around 16,000 full-time employees at the end of 2025, according to reports based on its workforce disclosures.

Why is Netflix planning job cuts?

Netflix is facing growing competition from other streaming platforms, while YouTube is attracting a larger share of viewers and advertising spending. Media companies are also changing their business strategies as they compete for audiences and revenue.

The company is working to expand beyond its traditional subscription model. It has been investing in advertising, live programming and gaming to create new sources of income.

However, reports suggest that Netflix is also facing pressure over viewer engagement and its share price. The exact departments that could be affected by the proposed layoffs have not been officially confirmed. A report by the Los Angeles Times said the cuts could also affect creative teams.

Netflix last carried out major job cuts in 2022, when it laid off hundreds of employees after facing slower growth and a decline in subscribers. The latest reported plan comes as the company prepares for another round of restructuring.

Oracle also cuts jobs amid heavy AI spending

Netflix is not the only major technology company facing workforce changes. Oracle has also carried out another round of layoffs as it tries to control costs while investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres.

In September, reports said Oracle had begun another round of job cuts, with employees across several teams receiving termination emails. The cuts reportedly affected workers in areas including engineering, cloud infrastructure, sales and customer support.

According to reports, Oracle’s latest round of layoffs in India may have affected around 3,000 employees, although the company has not officially confirmed that figure. This followed a major reduction in its workforce earlier in 2026.

Company filings show that Oracle’s global workforce fell from around 162,000 employees to 141,000 during the financial year ended May 31, 2026. This represents a reduction of approximately 21,000 employees, or 13%, over the period. Oracle also reported spending around $1.84 billion on restructuring and employee exit costs during that financial year.

AI investment and cost-cutting put pressure on tech workers

Oracle is expanding its AI and cloud computing operations, which require significant investment in data centres and computing equipment. At the same time, the company is trying to reduce its payroll and other operating expenses.

This reflects a wider challenge for technology companies: they are spending heavily to build AI infrastructure while restructuring their workforces and reviewing costs.

Other companies are also making changes. Amazon announced another round of job cuts in its Stores business in October, affecting fewer than 1,000 employees, according to reports. The company is also preparing to spend heavily on AI infrastructure.

The developments show how the technology sector is going through a period of change, with companies redirecting resources towards AI, cloud services and other growth areas. However, the scale and timing of future job cuts will vary by company, and not all reported plans have been officially confirmed.