New Delhi: Netflix shares on Wednesday fell more than 30 percent after the streaming company reported a drop in its subscribers for the first time in a decade. After reporting a drop in subscribers, the streaming giant caught Wall Street off guard for the second quarter in a row. The streaming giant's shares fell 37% to $220.40 and were headed for their worst day in nearly 18 years.

The company blamed the quarter-over-quarter erosion to suspension of its service in Russia due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The Netflix' plunge in shares especially weighed on the Nasdaq, which was down 0.7 percent at 13,522.73.

Nearly about 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5 percent to 35,084.97, while the broad-based S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1 percent to 4,464.19.

According to news agency Reuters, more than a dozen analysts rushed to temper their views on a stock that has been a red-hot market performer in the past few years.

Netflix’s bigger problem was believed to be consumers cancelling their subscription due to inflation and post-pandemic user fatigue than its profitability or business model, said Peter Garnry, head of the equity strategy at Saxo Bank, Reuters quoted.

In the meantime, the analysts said the bargain-hunting that drove Tuesday’s rally was still on view on Wednesday, boosted by strong results from Dow members IBM and Procter & Gamble.

As per the company’s report to its shareholders, Netflix has lost 200,000 subscribers globally and could lose more than 2 million subscriptions in the next quarter.

However, to attract more subscribers, Netflix is planning to introduce ad-supported plans to give customers more choice, the company’s co-chief executive Reed Hastings said on the earnings call, reported Variety.