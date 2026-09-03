New AI platform bets on smarter trading for retail investors, wants to stop flying blind

With SEBI data showing most individual F&O traders still losing money, Kwala Intel positions itself as a user-friendly intelligence layer for younger participants who entered markets after COVID — aiming to rebuild trust through understanding rather than tips.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, a new artificial intelligence platform has entered India’s retail trading landscape. The platform aims to equip individual participants with sufficient real-time technical insights so that they no longer have to rely solely on trading tips, guesswork or late-night commentary.

What is Kwala Intel:

Kwala Intel (kwalaintel.com) is presented as a user-friendly market-intelligence tool designed to help retail traders read technical indicators, interpret what is unfolding on the chart, and make more informed decisions while positions are open. In a market where regulatory data shows that the large majority of individual futures and options traders finish the year with losses, any system that aims to improve decision quality is drawing attention.

Here are some of the key details:

SEBI’s studies of individual traders in the equity F&O segment have become a standing reference point.

Across multi-year windows, loss rates have remained extremely high — in some periods above 90 per cent of unique individual participants after transaction costs.

Cumulative losses over five years have been estimated at around Rs 3.85 lakh crore.

Even after participation moderated in FY26, roughly 87–88 per cent of remaining individual traders still recorded net losses, with options accounting for the bulk of the damage.

Those figures have concerned regulators, brokers and educators alike.

They also help explain a quieter erosion of trust among participants who entered in large numbers after the COVID-era retail boom.

Many discovered that access to a trading app was not the same as access to usable market intelligence.

Tips arrived easily; continuous, understandable technical context did not.

The familiar cycle followed: entry on a tip, hours of uncertainty, then an exit driven by emotion.

Repeated losses reduced both capital and confidence.

What the New Platform Is Trying to Change

Kwala Intel positions itself as an intelligence layer rather than a conventional stock-tip engine. The platform allows users to query charts and market structures in plain language, understand technical indicators and key price levels, and view visual context that connects its analysis directly to market movements. The goal is to make the kinds of information routinely used by professional trading desks — including support and resistance levels, momentum indicators, chart patterns and related signals — more accessible and practical for retail investors.

The platform is designed for use beyond active market hours as well. Traders can use it to review positions, prepare key levels for the next session or build their understanding of market behaviour after the close. By functioning as an ongoing market companion rather than a one-time alert service, Kwala Intel aims to support both better decision-making and continuous learning.

The company has also outlined a broader ambition: over the coming year, it hopes to help reduce the number of retail participants who lose money because they trade without sufficient information or rely heavily on tips. Whether any single platform can meaningfully influence overall retail loss rates remains to be seen. But the challenge it is attempting to address is clear — retail investors continue to face high loss rates even as access to financial markets becomes easier and more widespread.

A Generation That Arrived After COVID

It is important to note that the large part of the recent expansion in retail participation has come from younger adults, roughly in the 22–30 age band. This is the same age group that has started trading actively after the pandemic. This group is digitally native, comfortable with apps and conversational interfaces, and often more willing to try new tools than earlier cohorts. It is also a group that has experienced both the excitement of easy onboarding and the disappointment of repeated losses in derivatives.

Platforms that speak this cohort’s language — simple interfaces, on-demand explanations, visual feedback — are betting that behaviour can still be shaped. If technical structure becomes easier to query and understand, a larger share of these traders may move from speculative tip-following toward more deliberate, context-aware decisions. That would mark a shift from the dominant retail pattern of the post-COVID years.

Trend Change or Incremental Tool?

Claims of a complete trend change should be treated with caution. Loss rates are driven by leverage, options product design, behavioural biases and the advantages of better-capitalised counterparties — not only by the absence of chart explanations. No AI companion removes the need for risk limits or the decision not to trade at all.

At the same time, after years in which retail growth was fuelled mainly by access — discount brokerages, smartphone apps, social distribution of ideas — a second wave of tools is focusing on interpretation. Kwala Intel is one of the newer entrants in that wave. Its success will ultimately be measured by whether users trade with clearer context, fewer blind intervals, and, over time, better outcomes than the broad averages published by SEBI.

For now, the platform’s arrival adds another data point to a larger experiment: whether giving retail participants a user-friendly way to understand technical indicators and live market structure can help restore a degree of trust that years of high loss rates have eroded — especially among younger traders who still have the longest road ahead.