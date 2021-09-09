New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today announced details pertaining to the foundation of new airports and development of the existing ones in India. Two new airports will come up in Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar and Kushinagar, Scindia disclosed these details on Thursday while unveiling a 100-day plan for the country’s civil aviation sector.Also Read - 4 Women Dead, 15 Injured in Van-Lorry Collision in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

“We’ll lay the foundation of four new airports. First would be the airport in Kushinagar (UP),” Scindia was quoted as saying by ANI.

This airport will have the capacity for successful landing of Airbus 321 and Boeing 737 flights. Kushinagar will become the focal point of Buddhist circuit, Scindia said.

“A third airport will come up at Agartala in Tripura. Rs 490 crore will be invested here. At present, it has a throughput of 500 passengers per hour. After this investment, the capacity will rise to 1200 passengers per hour,” Scindia said.

An airport will come up at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. The Rs 30,000-crore project is an ambitious one not only for Uttar Pradesh but also for the entire of India, Scindia said.

A new terminal building will be built at Dehradun airport at an estimated investment of Rs 457 crore. Following this, the terminal building’s passenger capacity will increase from the present 250 passengers to 1800 passengers.

Giving details about the 100-day plan, Scindia said this would continue till November 30.

It has 16 main points – 4 of which are under infrastructure, 8 under policy targets, and 4 under reforms.

“We have a 100-day plan for the Ministry on the basis of which we’ll be answerable to the stakeholders transparently. Under this 100-day target, we have three main foundations – 1) infrastructure, 2) policy targets and 3) reforms initiative,” Scindia said.

Meanwhile, six heliports would be developed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand under the regional air connectivity scheme Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN).