New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today announced details pertaining to the foundation of new airports and development of the existing ones in India. Two new airports will come up in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar and Kushinagar, Scindia disclosed these details on Thursday while unveiling a 100-day plan for the country's civil aviation sector.