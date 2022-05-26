IT rules latest update: The cash withdrawal and deposit system in the country is set to undergo a major change from today, i.e. Thursday, May 26, as it will now be mandatory for citizens to quote their PAN card or Aadhaar card number for cash withdrawals/deposits amounting to Rs. 20 lakh or more in a single financial year.Also Read - PAN, Aadhaar Mandatory For Cash Withdrawals, Deposits in Banks From Tomorrow | Check Latest Rules Here

The fresh guideline will also be applicable for the opening of a current bank account or cash credit account by a person with a banking company or a co-operative bank or a post office. Additionally, a person is required to apply for PAN at least seven days before making any of the aforementioned transactions.

The new rule was announced by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a notification dated May 10. "The term transactions includes deposit/withdrawal of cash amounting to ₹20 lakh or more in a financial year through one or bank accounts. Account(s) not just with commercial bank, but even co-operative bank or post offices," the notification read.

According to reports, the main objective of the circular is to put a check on unaccounted financial transactions through the cash route.

PAN card also mandatory for several transactions