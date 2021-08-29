New Delhi: In a bid to facilitate a seamless transfer of registration of passenger vehicle from one state to another, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has introduced a new registration mark under the Bharat series (BH series). A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another, a notification issued by the government read.Also Read - Driving Licence, Vehicle Registration Validity Extended Until March 2021

"This vehicle registration facility under 'Bharat series (BH-series)' will be available on voluntary basis to defense personnel, employees of central government/ state government/ central/ state public sector undertakings and private sector companies/organisations, which have their offices in four or more states/union territories," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a statement. This scheme, it said, will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across states/union territories of India upon relocation.

The statement further said that an IT-based solution for vehicle registration is one such effort as "one of the pain points in the vehicle registration process that needed attention was re-registration of a vehicle while moving to another state". The format of BH-series registration mark will be YY BH #### XX. YY denotes the year of first registration, BH is code for Bharat Series, #### is the randomised four digit number and XX are two alphabets.

How much motor vehicle tax to be levied by states/UTs?

According to the notification, the motor vehicle tax levied by the state and union territories at the time of registration in respect to BH-series non-transport vehicle will be 8 per cent in case of vehicles costing up to Rs 10 lakh, 10 per cent in case of vehicles costing between Rs 10-20 lakh and 12 per cent in case of vehicles costing above 20 lakh. It further said that 2 per cent extra charge will be levied for diesel vehicles, while electric vehicles will be charged 2 per cent less tax. In case, where the vehicle bears BH-series registration mark, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied electronically.

What’s the present system?

Till now, under section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a person was allowed to keep the vehicle for not more than 12 months in any state other than the state where the vehicle was registered, but a new registration with the new state- registering authority has to be made within the stipulated time of 12 months.

For re-registration of the vehicle from one state to another, the owner has to take ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the parent state for assignment of a new registration mark in another state and after the new registration the road tax on pro rata basis is paid in the new state. Application for refund of the road tax in the parent state on a pro rata basis is a very cumbersome process and varies from one state to another.

(With inputs from agencies)