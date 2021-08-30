New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has introduced a new registration mark for passenger vehicles — two-wheelers and four-wheelers — in a bid to simplify the process of relocation when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another. The new registration mark is called the Bharat series (BH series) and once a passenger gets this, they will no longer have to re-register their car or bike while moving to a new state/UT.Also Read - New 'BH' Bharat Series Vehicle Registration Mark Introduced For Car, Bike Owners. All You Need to Know

This vehicle registration scheme will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across states/union territories of India upon relocation, a notification issued by the government read. Also Read - HSRP and Colour-coded Fuel Stickers For Vehicles in Delhi: How to Apply Online to Avoid Rs 10,000 Fine

BH-Series Registration Mark: Who can apply

Before going into how to apply for the BH Bharat Series Registration mark, we must know who all are eligible for the facility. Also Read - Watch | Meerut Youth Throws Bike, Cries In Middle of the Road After Challan Is Issued

The ‘BH’ Bharat Series registration facility “will be available on a voluntary basis to the Defence personnel, employees of the Central government, State government, Central/ State Public Sector Undertakings and private sector companies or organisations, which have their offices in four or more states or union territories,” the ministry stated.

BH-Series Registration Mark: How to apply

Here is a step-by-step guide:

First things first, you will need a ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC)’ from the parent state of your vehicle, i.e., the state it was bought in. Once you pay the requisite road tax on a pro-rata basis in the new state, a new registration mark will be assigned for your vehicle. Then, fill in the application form for a refund on the road tax in the parent state.

BH-Series Registration Mark: How the number looks

The format of the BH-series registration mark will be YY BH #### XX where,