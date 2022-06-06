New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a special series of coins that are also ‘visually impaired friendly’. These coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5, 10 and 20 denominations will have the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) design. They are not commemorative coins and will be part of general circulation.Also Read - Mumbai Police Records Statement of Actor Salman Khan After Bollywood Star Receives Death Threats

“These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of ‘Amrit Kaal’ and motivate people to work towards the development of the country,” PM Modi said while addressing the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Meanwhile, lenders like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank said these special coins will be distributed through select branches. Also Read - BJP Suspends Nupur Sharma from Party's Primary Membership Over 'Controversial Statement'

AKAM is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence. “The country has borne the brunt of government-centric governance in the past. But today, 21st century India is moving ahead with the approach of people-centric governance,” Modi said at the event where Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: eKYC Last Date Extended! Check Latest Date, Process Here

Jan Samarth portal launched

PM Modi also launched the ‘Jan Samarth portal’ — a credit-linked portal of 12 government schemes on the occasion. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said each of these schemes will be displayed on the portal. “This portal is going to make it easy so that citizens does not have to ask the same questions every time to avail themselves a government programme,” she added.

(With inputs from agency)