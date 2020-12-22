New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government might suspend flights to other countries if the new coronavirus strain is seen to be spreading, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. A number of countries like Canada, Turkey, Belgium, Italy and Israel have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was “out of control” and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: India Suspends All Flights From UK Till Dec 31, Govt Says No Need to Panic | Key Points

"Other European countries like Germany, Belgium, and France have suspended air travel with the UK. If we receive any information regarding spread new virus strain in other places, we'll consider suspending air travel with other countries too," said the minister.

His remarks came soon after India suspended lights between the UK and India, in view of the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus in Britain. Taking to Twitter, Puri said that those passengers who are found COVID-positive would be sent for institutional quarantine set up by the states or union territories (UTs). "Those found negative should be advised to isolate at home for 7 days and will be medically monitored by the states/UTs,"he added.

Till date, the rules stated that if an international passenger had a COVID-negative certificate from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, he or she need not undergo COVID-19 test again on arrival at the Indian airport.

Notably, all scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements since July. India has formed air bubble arrangements with more than 22 countries – including the UK. Under an air bubble agreement between two nations, airlines of both countries can operate special flights between their territories with certain restrictions.