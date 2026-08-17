New deadline set for LPG e-KYC; check out the new date here

Oil marketing companies aim to update consumer details to curb black-marketing. Furthermore, some customers have outdated mobile numbers, preventing them from booking cylinders; the e-KYC process allows them to update their mobile numbers. It is worth noting that the government has significantly tightened regulations regarding LPG cylinder booking and delivery since the outbreak of the war.

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New Delhi: There is welcome news for LPG cylinder consumers; the deadline for e-KYC has been extended. The new deadline is August 23, whereas the previous deadline was August 16. According to a Times of India report, this extra time has been granted due to various reasons, including issues with the app. Long queues had been observed at LPG agencies as the original deadline approached.

While this brings some relief, the Times of India report notes that there isn’t much time left before the new August 23 deadline. Consequently, there is likely to be a continued rush among customers to complete the process.

What Problems Were Being Faced?

The entire process is digital. Slow servers were causing delays in completing the procedure, leading to overcrowding. Additionally, the app’s performance was not optimal.

Why Is e-KYC Being Conducted?

Oil marketing companies aim to update consumer details to curb black-marketing. Furthermore, some customers have outdated mobile numbers, preventing them from booking cylinders; the e-KYC process allows them to update their mobile numbers. It is worth noting that the government has significantly tightened regulations regarding LPG cylinder booking and delivery since the outbreak of the war.

Delivery Via OTP

LPG cylinder booking and delivery are now OTP-based. Currently, bookings are being made every 45 days in rural areas and every 25 days in urban areas. India imports LPG; prior to the US-Iran war, the majority of supplies came from Gulf nations. However, the conflict led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the country’s supply chain. Currently, India relies on the US and other nations to meet its LPG requirements.

Government Sets Targets for Private Companies

The country’s refinery companies have also been assigned targets for LPG production. Reliance bears the primary responsibility. Under an order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on August 13, a total daily Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production capacity of 63,810 tonnes has been mandated for 21 refinery and upstream companies. This figure is more than double the domestic LPG production recorded in the financial year ending March 31, 2026, and is equivalent to 70 per cent of the country’s daily consumption.