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New EPFO Rules Explained: Step-by-Step guide to claim PF online without employer approval

New EPFO Rules Explained: Step-by-Step guide to claim PF online without employer approval

The process can be directly completed using the EPFO member portal using OTP-based verification if your Universal Account Number (UAN), Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details are properly linked and verified.

EPFO amount can be withdrawn by using UPI apps and ATMs. File Image

New Delhi: In a significant development that promises to make the money withdrawal from the Provident Fund (PF) easy. According to the reports, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has streamlined the process through a digital claim system under the new EPFO framework. After this, the users can submit PF withdrawal requests online without requiring employer attestation in most cases. The process can be directly completed using the EPFO member portal using OTP-based verification if your Universal Account Number (UAN), Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details are properly linked and verified.

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Here are some of the key details:

The EPFO allows users to withdraw PF online without employer approval, provided their KYC details are fully verified.

This is in line with the new EPFO 3.0 framework.

Earlier, employer attestation was mandatory for most PF claims

This will lead to delays as companies were often reported to be unresponsive or slow to process requests.

The social security agency has integrated Aadhaar-linked authentication into the system.

This now allows EPFO to verify users using an OTP-based system.

How to Claim PF Online: A Step-by-Step Process

Activate UAN by navigating to the EPFO Member Portal

Ensure that your Universal Account Number (UAN) has been activated.

Under the KYC section, ensure that your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account details are updated and verified.

Open the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal and log in using your UAN and password.

Navigate to the Manage section and select KYC. Check whether your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details display as approved.

To submit a claim, go to Online Services > Claim.

Select the appropriate withdrawal category based on whether you are applying for full settlement, pension withdrawal, or partial PF withdrawal.

EPFO will send an OTP to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Enter the OTP to authenticate your withdrawal request.

Users can monitor the progress by visiting Track Claim Status

Here are some of the Myth regading Provident Fund:

Myth- Is the retirement age of EPF 60 years?

Truth: Many people believe that the retirement age for EPF is 60 years. According to EPF rules, the official retirement age is 58 years. After age 58, new contributions to EPF cease, even if you continue working. 58 years is considered the cut-off age.

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Myth- Does interest on EPF stop immediately after retirement?

Truth: Many people believe that your EPF account doesn’t earn interest after retirement. If you retire at age 58, your EPF balance continues to earn interest for three more years, until age 61. Interest continues to accrue after retirement, but only for a limited period.

Myth: Will you still get interest for 3 years if you retire early?

Truth: People think that no matter what age they retire, they’ll always receive interest for three years. But this is wrong. If you retire before 58, the interest period may vary. For example, if you retire at 45, you can earn interest until you’re 58. If you retire at 57, you can earn interest until you’re 60. This means that early retirement often results in a longer interest period.

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