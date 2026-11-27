New ESI rules 2026: From online claims to retirement benefits, what changes for employees, retirees and employers? Check details

ESIC new rules 2026: Retired insured persons need at least five years of insured employment and must pay Rs 50 per month in advance for continued medical benefits for themselves and their spouse.

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New ESI rules 2026: From online claims to retirement benefits, what changes for employees, retirees and employers? Check details | Image: ANI

The Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme has introduced a new set of rules from November 21, 2026, bringing changes to how employees receive benefits and how employers manage registrations, contributions and records. The Employees’ State Insurance (General) Regulations, 2026, have replaced the rules that were in place since 1950. The new framework aims to make the system more digital, simplify benefit claims and reduce paperwork for employees.

The changes are important for salaried employees, retired workers and businesses covered under the ESI scheme. They include online benefit claims, direct bank transfers, electronic insurance cards and updated rules for family details and nominations.

The government has also retained the existing ESI wage limit of Rs 21,000 per month for most employees. For eligible persons with disabilities, the limit is Rs 25,000 per month.

Here is a look at the major changes under the new ESI rules and what they mean for different groups.

New ESI Rules 2026: What employees and employers should do now

The new regulations require employees and employers to pay greater attention to their digital records and insurance details. Employees should check whether their ESI registration is active and whether their personal information, bank account and family details are correctly updated.

They should also check their electronic Insured Person (IP) Card and ensure that their family members are listed correctly to avoid problems while accessing medical facilities.

Employers, meanwhile, must review their employee records, salary details and contribution payments. They will also have to follow the updated online filing and reporting requirements.

The new rules also make it important for companies to maintain proper records of workers hired through contractors.

ESI wage ceiling 2026: Who is eligible for coverage?

The government has retained the monthly wage ceiling of Rs 21,000 for general ESI coverage. This means employees earning up to Rs 21,000 per month can qualify for the scheme, subject to other eligibility conditions and the establishment being covered.

For eligible persons with disabilities, the wage limit is Rs 25,000 per month.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment issued the notification on November 20, 2026, and the revised provision came into effect on November 21.

This means the new notification has not increased the general salary limit for ESI coverage.

Under the existing contribution structure, employees contribute 0.75 per cent of their wages, while employers contribute 3.25 per cent.

Employees earning an average daily wage of up to Rs 176 are exempt from paying their share, although the employer must continue making its contribution.

The ESI scheme provides medical treatment and financial support to insured employees and eligible family members. Its benefits include medical care, sickness benefits, maternity benefits, disability benefits and financial assistance for dependants in certain cases.

Sickness and maternity benefits: What changes under new ESI rules?

One of the major changes under the 2026 regulations is the move towards digital processing of sickness and maternity benefit claims. Eligible employees may receive these benefits through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), which means the money can be transferred directly to their bank accounts.

The new regulations also provide for a deemed-claim system. Under this arrangement, eligible employees may not need to submit a separate application for certain sickness and maternity benefits if the required information and documents are already available with ESIC.

However, this facility is subject to certain conditions. These include:

A medical certificate must be generated through the ESIC information system.

The employer must submit the required return, including Form 8B, through the ESIC portal.

The employee must have an Aadhaar-enabled bank account linked to their ESI insurance number.

The new rules also prescribe timelines for the payment of different benefits after the required documents are submitted.

For instance, sickness benefits are to be paid within seven days, while the first maternity benefit payment is expected within 14 days. Funeral expenses are to be paid within 15 days.

The first payment of temporary and permanent disablement benefits is generally expected within one month, subject to the prescribed requirements.

It is important to note that the deemed-claim facility will become operational from a date separately specified by the ESIC Director General. Therefore, employees should not assume that all claims will be processed automatically from November 21.

Medical benefits for retired persons: Who can continue receiving treatment?

The new ESI regulations also provide for medical benefits for certain employees after retirement.

Under Regulation 106, an insured employee who retires after reaching the age of superannuation, takes voluntary retirement or opts for premature retirement can continue receiving medical benefits for themselves and their spouse.

However, the employee must have been insured under the ESI scheme for at least five years.

To continue receiving these benefits, the retired employee must:

Provide an employer’s certificate confirming retirement and the required period of insured employment.

Pay a contribution of Rs 50 per month.

Make the payment for one year in advance to the concerned ESIC office.

The benefit also covers the retired employee’s spouse. If the insured retired person dies while receiving medical benefits, the spouse can continue receiving the facility, subject to the prescribed conditions and contribution payment.

This provision can help eligible retired workers and their spouses continue accessing medical facilities even after they stop working.

However, medical benefits after retirement are not automatically available to every former employee. The five-year insurance requirement and other conditions must be fulfilled.

New ESI rules 2026: What employers need to know

Businesses covered under ESI will have to submit monthly contribution returns through the prescribed online system. They must deposit contributions within 15 days after the end of the relevant calendar month. Failure to deposit contributions on time can attract interest and damages. Under the new framework, damages may be imposed at 1 per cent of the outstanding amount for every month of delay, subject to the prescribed procedure.