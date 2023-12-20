Home

The cabinet has also extended the liquor sale timings by an hour, till 11 p.m. on Christmas eve (December 24) as well as New Year's Eve (December 31) to allow guzzlers to have their fill on these festive occasions when sales peak.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared the new excise policy for 2024-25, in which the government, in a first, allowed beer vend owners to let people consume the brew, if they have 100 sq ft space next to their vends. The government is looking to mop up record excise revenue in excess of Rs. 58,000 crore. While the policy would be effective from April 2024, one of the decisions cleared by the Cabinet would be effective this year itself.

“Beer vends would be given permits, enabling their owners to allow consumers’ permission to consume it if they have 100 square feet space adjacent their vends. The police will not harass such people, provided they behave decently in public,” state’s Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal said.

liquor sale timings extended

The cabinet has also extended the liquor sale timings by an hour, till 11 p.m. on Christmas eve (December 24) as well as New Year’s Eve (December 31) to allow guzzlers to have their fill on these festive occasions when sales peak. The liquor lobby was, however, pushing for extending the current 10 a.m.-to-10 p.m. sale time till 11 p.m., but the state’s Excise Minister made it clear that “sale time extension” would only be for defined occasions.

Grain-based country made liquor

A new category — Uttar Pradesh Made Liquor (UPML) — of 36 per cent alcohol-by-volume intensity would be introduced in the grain-based segment, the Minister said, explaining the move is aimed at promoting the grain-based industry segment in the sector.

“Two years back, we had introduced a grain-based country made liquor with 42 per cent intensity, and now we are introducing another variety that would co-exist with a similar molasses-based product in the 36 per cent alcohol-by-volume segment, but one that would be aimed at promoting grain-based industry,” Agarwal added.

The minimum guarantee quota (MGQ) of the country made segment, which contributes to nearly 45 per cent of the total excise revenue volumes, has been increased by 10 per cent over the consumption figures of the previous fiscal.

In simpler terms, MGQ is the amount of stock a country liquor seller is required to compulsorily buy from the government.

However, in beer, the policy of monthly MGQ, has been done away with in keeping with the demand by the beer lobby.

Introduction of 3 categories of wines

The state Cabinet also gave its nod to amend Uttar Pradesh Winery Rules to include three categories of wine — cider, made from white grapes; shelly, made from apple and perry, and made from pear. “While manufacturing of wine from fruits has started, this would help increase the variety,” said Nitin Agrawal, adding two wine plants are coming up in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut.

“The government is hopeful of more players showing interest in making fruit-based wine,” he added.

“Two years ago, UP-made liquor category was included in the (excise) policy, which was a grain-based liquor with 42.8 per cent strength. Now, new categories have been added and these include liquor from molasses, which is 25 per cent and 36 per cent strength, along with grain-based liquor of 36 per cent strength.”

“Uttar Pradesh is the largest manufacturer of molasses, ethanol and generates large excise revenue. This year, the target is to achieve Rs 50,000 crore revenue from excise,” said Agrawal.

