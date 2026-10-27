New highway toll rules from Nov 1: Residents within 20 Km of toll plazas may get annual pass facility; Check cost, validity, documents required

From November 1, 2026 residents living within 20 km of certain National Highway toll plazas may be able to get a concessional annual toll pass for Rs. 1,500 or Rs. 3,000, depending on the toll plaza’s location.

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New highway toll rules from Nov 1: Residents within 20 Km of toll plazas may get annual pass facility; Check cost, validity, documents required (Image: X.com/file)

A new toll pass facility for people living near National Highway toll plazas will come into effect across India from November 1, 2026. Under the new rules, eligible residents living within 20 km of a toll plaza can get an annual concessional pass for Rs. 1,500 or Rs. 3,000, depending on the location of the toll plaza.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the change to make regular travel easier for people who frequently cross toll plazas near their homes. The facility will be available to owners of private, non-commercial vehicles with a valid and working FASTag.

Who can get the new annual toll pass?

The new pass is meant for people who live within a 20-km radius of a National Highway toll plaza. However, meeting the distance requirement alone will not be enough. To qualify, the vehicle owner must have a valid, functional FASTag registered for non-commercial use. The pass will apply only to the particular toll plaza for which it is issued.

There are also two important restrictions. The pass will not be available at toll plazas on highways or expressways that use a closed toll collection system. Residents will also not qualify if a service road or another alternative road is available for their use.

How much will the annual pass cost?

The fee will depend on whether the toll plaza falls within municipal or local town limits.

Rs. 1,500 per year: For toll plazas located outside municipal or local town limits.

Rs. 3,000 per year: For toll plazas located within municipal or local town limits.

The government may revise these rates every year on April 1. Eligible residents can choose between the existing monthly pass and the new annual concessional pass.

How long will the pass remain valid?

The concessional local pass will be valid for one year, and it can be used only at the specific toll plaza for which it was issued. It will not provide free passage at every toll plaza on National Highways.

This is different from the regular FASTag Annual Pass, which costs Rs. 3,075 for the 2026–27 financial year and allows eligible private cars, jeeps and vans to make up to 200 toll plaza crossings or use the pass for one year, whichever comes first. That pass is valid at covered National Highway and National Expressway toll plazas across the country.

What documents will be required?

The new notification sets out the eligibility conditions but does not provide a complete, separate list of documents for applying for the concessional local pass.

Applicants should keep the following information ready:

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC): To confirm the vehicle’s registration details.

Valid FASTag: The tag must be working and registered for non-commercial use.

Proof of residence: Documents showing that the vehicle owner lives within 20 km of the toll plaza may be needed to establish eligibility.

Vehicle number and linked details: These may be required during the application or verification process.

The exact documents and verification steps should be checked with the relevant toll plaza or the official NHAI application process once the facility becomes available. The list above is a practical preparation guide, not an official, confirmed document checklist.

How is the new pass different from the regular FASTag Annual Pass?

The two passes serve different purposes. The new concessional local pass is designed for eligible residents who live close to a particular toll plaza. The regular FASTag Annual Pass is intended for eligible private vehicles that travel across covered National Highways and National Expressways.

People should check which option suits their travel needs before paying. The local pass will not cover other toll plazas, and the new concession is subject to the conditions on alternative roads and closed toll collection systems.

What should commuters do before November 1?

People living near toll plazas should check whether their home falls within the 20-km limit, ensure that their FASTag is active and correctly linked to their vehicle, and keep their vehicle and address documents ready.

They should also confirm whether an alternative road is available and whether the relevant toll plaza is covered by the new rules. Since the facility begins on November 1, 2026, applicants should check official NHAI or toll-plaza guidance for the application process and any additional documentation.