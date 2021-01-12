Mumbai: The Yokohama Rubber Co.Ltd., announced in October 2020 that it will consolidate its various off-highway businesses into one single entity – Yokohama Off-Highway Tires (YOHT). This includes Yokohama’s off-the-road (OTR) tire businesses across the globe and Alliance Tire Group (ATG) with its renowned tire brands Alliance, Galaxy and Primex, which Yokohama bought four years ago. Also Read - Covishield: Will Produce 70-80 Million Doses Every Month, Says Serum Institute CEO Poonawalla

YOHT today released a new corporate identity, a new corporate logo, that draws on the 100 year plus legacy of Yokohama while underlining its own distinct space in the Off-Highway segment. As a result, the current trademark of ATG will cease to exist from 1st of January, 2021 globally.

With the above change in visual identity of the group, the website www.atgtire.com will now be migrated to www.yokohama-oht.com. Similar changes are being done for the apps and will be available on Google and Apple app stores. The new identity will start reflecting on all communications through the year 2021 on all digital and print platforms.

Nitin Mantri, Director YOHT America, said, “The consolidation of OHT businesses announced earlier will be strongly supported by the new identity of YOHT globally. This will result in closer integration of the brand equity and technological expertise of Yokohama with the strengths of companies grouped under ATG; namely – strong sales network, diverse product line up and superior cost competitiveness. This rebranding exercise collectively reflects our successful past while embracing future aspirations. We are excited to showcase this corporate identity to our stakeholders across the globe.”

YOHT will have a global footprint with the leadership team based in Tokyo, Boston, Amsterdam and Mumbai. The new unified global entity will offer a full-range of OHT tires from small forklift tires to ultra-large ROTR (radial off-the-road) tires, to meet a wide range of customer needs for construction and industrial vehicles as well as agricultural and forestry machinery. YOHT will be supported by Yokohama Group’s global off-highway tire production network of eight plants in four countries and three R& D facilities in Japan, India and USA.

(The news comes from a press release)