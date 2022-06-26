Bengaluru: A massive crowd was witnessed at IKEA outlet in Bengaluru on Saturday when the Swedish furniture conglomerate opened its first outlet at Nagasandra in Bengaluru on June 22. People in the que had to wait for nearly three hours at the Nagasandra store and it became difficult for the security guards to manage the crowd.Also Read - Ikea's Purchase Office In Delhi-NCR To Shutdown. Here's Why

Taking to Twitter, IKEA said, "Bengaluru, we are overwhelmed by your response. Current wait time at Nagasandra store is 3 hours. Please plan accordingly or shop online. For latest wait time updates."

It took nearly three hours for several customers to enter the store, and many others were forced to return home without even getting an entry.

Mad rush during first weekend of #IKEA @Bengaluru opening. Staff announcing 2 to 3 hours of waiting time to enter@BangaloreMirror @Ananthaforu pic.twitter.com/wzoU2bpyFk — Shatrunjay Sharan (@MoveWellBLR) June 25, 2022

The incident was reported on Saturday, when IKEA opened its third store in India in Bengaluru, and a large crowd thronged the place to get the first glimpse of the store.

As per media report, the Nagasandra Metro station recorded a footfall of 30,067 against normal ridership of around 13,000 on Saturday for this reason.

Taking to social media, various people posted pictures of large crowds outside the Nagasandra Metro station and one of the Twitter users wrote, “Perhaps, the biggest footfall Nagasandra metro station has ever seen in its lifetime has been seen today.” (sic)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on June 22 inaugurated IKEA’s largest store in India and said that the company has decided to invest about Rs 3,000 crore in the state.

Notably, the IKEA outlet in Nagasandra area in Bengaluru is spread over 12.2 acres, 4,60,000 sq. ft and features more than 7,000 well-designed home furnishing products.