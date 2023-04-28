Home

Business

New Income Tax Regime Vs Old Income Tax Regime: Key Things To Consider

New Income Tax Regime Vs Old Income Tax Regime: Key Things To Consider

If your income is up to Rs 7 lakh, then you can enjoy zero tax liability under the new tax regime. Additionally, there is a standard deduction of Rs 50,0000 in the new tax regime.

New Income Tax Regime Vs Old Income Tax Regime: Key Things To Consider (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: New financial year kicked in on 1 April 2023. It is important for salaried individuals to choose between new and old tax regimes. You should make your choice wisely as this will directly impact your take-home salary.

Based on the selection of the tax regime, your employer will deduct income from your salary. Here are some tips to figure out between both the tax regimes to know what’s best for you.

You may like to read

If your income is up to Rs 7 lakh, then you can enjoy zero tax liability under the new tax regime. Additionally, there is a standard deduction of Rs 50,0000 in the new tax regime.

As per the changes proposed in the Budget, no tax would be levied on people with annual income of up to 7 lakh under the new tax regime. However, no changes were made for those who continue in the old regime that provides for tax exemptions and deductions on investments and expenses such as HRA.

You may have to consider opting the new tax regime if you have no deductions to avail, as tax rates are lower and there is no deduction available on investments.

Under the new tax regime, taxpayers have to forgo exemptions, such as Leave Travel Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Tuition Fee, and interest on housing loans, among others.

New income tax slabs

Zero tax: For income up to Rs 3 lakh

5 per cent: For income between Rs 3 lakh – Rs 6 lakh

10 per cent: For income between Rs 6 lakh – Rs 9 lakh

15 per cent: For income between Rs 9 lakh – Rs 12 lakh

20 per cent: For income between Rs 12 lakh – Rs 15 lakh

30 per cent: For income equal to and above Rs 15 lakh

Old income tax slabs

Zero tax: For income up to Rs 2.5 lakh

5 per cent: For income between Rs 2.5 lakh – Rs 5 lakh

15 per cent: For income between Rs 5 lakh – Rs 7.5 lakh

20 per cent: For income between Rs 7.5 lakh – Rs 10 lakh

30 per cent: For income of Rs 10 lakh and above

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.