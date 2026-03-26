Home

Business

New Income Tax rules to be effective from 1 April; Whats new with your PAN cards, Form 16, HRA, ITRs, and Meal Cards? All you need to know

New Income Tax rules to be effective from 1 April; What’s new with your PAN cards, Form 16, HRA, ITRs, and Meal Cards? All you need to know

A major change is that companies will no longer issue Form 16 to employees; instead, a new document—Form 130—will be provided in its place.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Starting April 1st, the Income-tax Act, 2025, is set to come into force in India, replacing the nearly 60-year-old Income-tax Act, 1961. The government states that this is not merely a modification of the tax system, but a comprehensive process of restructuring the entire legislation. The most significant relief for the common citizen is that there have been no changes to the tax slabs or tax rates. However, tax reporting, disclosures, and filing procedures will become more stringent, digitized, and transparent compared to previous norms.

Let us explore the key changes introduced in the new Income Tax Rules that are essential for you to know.

Meal Benefits: The new rules introduce a significant benefit regarding meal allowances for salaried employees. The tax exemption limit for meal cards or vouchers (such as Sodexo, Pluxee, etc.) provided by companies has now been increased from Rs 50 per meal to Rs 200 per meal. Consequently, an employee can now receive tax-free meal benefits of up to approximately Rs 1 lakh annually, thereby enhancing their overall tax savings.

HRA: Changes have also been introduced to the rules governing House Rent Allowance (HRA). The list of cities eligible for a 50% HRA exemption has now been expanded to include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad, in addition to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. However, in a move to tighten regulations, it has now been made mandatory to provide the landlord’s details when claiming HRA; this measure aims to curb fraudulent claims.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Form 16: A major change is that companies will no longer issue Form 16 to employees; instead, a new document—Form 130—will be provided in its place. This transition will render the ITR filing process entirely system-driven; consequently, any discrepancies in TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) could potentially lead to delays in processing tax refunds.

PAN Card Regulations: Furthermore, the regulations associated with PAN cards have also been tightened. It is now mandatory to provide a PAN for high-value transactions, such as the buying and selling of vehicles. Additionally, to simplify the process of choosing a tax regime, there is no longer a need to fill out a separate form; instead, one can simply select the desired option directly within the Income Tax Return (ITR) form itself.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.