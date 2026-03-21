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New Income Tax rules to come into effect from April 1; Heres all you need to know: Check inside

New Income Tax rules to come into effect from April 1; Here’s all you need to know: Check inside

The New Income Tax rules will come into effect from the tax year 2026-27 while introducing several procedural and structural changes without altering existing income tax slabs. It is expected to simplify the existing tax system, including language, and reduce litigation.

There will be no changes in tax slabs but some changes are expected in salary benefits among others. Representational image

India is all set to roll out a new direct tax framework from April 1, 2026, as the Income Tax Act, 2025, replaces the decades-old Income Tax Act, 1961. The new one is expected to simplify the existing tax system, including language, and reduce litigation.

The new law will come into effect from the tax year 2026-27 while introducing several procedural and structural changes without altering existing income tax slabs. The new tax system will directly impact the salaried class as well as businesses.

Here is a look at the changes that will take place in the new tax system.

Tax year to replace financial and assessment year

While there are no changes in tax slabs, it is likely that there will be changes related to salary benefits, ESOPs, digital tax, and other rules.

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The single ‘tax year’ concept will come into effect, replacing the earlier distinction between financial year and assessment year. The taxpayers will witness the restructuring of return filing timelines.

Individuals filing standard returns such as ITR-1 and ITR-2 will have to submit returns by July 31, while those with business or professional income not requiring an audit will get time until August 31. Meanwhile, companies and taxpayers who require an audit will need to file by October 31, and in some special cases, the deadline will be extended to November 30.

What are the new tax rules?

New tax rules will also be implemented on foreign digital companies. Any app or online service that receives payments from India exceeding Rs 2 crore or has more than three lakh Indian users will be subject to tax in India, even if the company doesn’t have an office in India. This will impact companies like Google and Apple and generate more revenue for the government.

Company benefits for salaried employees will also be stricter. Under the new rules, free meals will only be exempt up to Rs 200, while gifts from the company exceeding Rs 15,000 will be taxed. The value of company-provided accommodation will now be determined based on the city’s population, which could lead to changes in take-home pay.

Loans from companies with low or no interest will now be taxed based on SBI’s interest rate, leading to more expensive loans. The tax value of ESOPs (company shares) will be determined by market value for listed companies and expert valuation for unlisted companies, increasing the tax liability of employees.

Stock exchanges will be required to retain complete data on every trade for seven years, making it easier to detect suspicious transactions. When selling shares of an unlisted company, the fair market value (FMV) will need to be determined by a merchant banker or expert. A fixed tax formula will be introduced on the sale of assets in India by a foreign company, reducing legal disputes.

It will be harder to claim tax-free income as an expense deduction. Under the new rule, a 1 per cent cap will be added to the average investment value, which could increase taxes in some cases. Long-term bonds will require a minimum term of 10-20 years and a good rating. This will make investments safer.

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