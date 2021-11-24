Jhajjar: Consumer durable major Panasonic on Wednesday unveiled a new industrial IoT and smart factory solution in India to help domestic manufacturers digitise their production lines and factory floor operations.Also Read - Haryana School Reopening: Physical Classes in Haryana To Begin With 100% Capacity From Dec 1

Called Miraie profactory, the solution uses new-age technologies such as Cloud, IoT, analytics, mobile app to name a few, to manage end-to-end operations resulting in enhanced production efficiency, quality, identifying issues and reduced downtime.

"Miraie profactory is our smart manufacturing factory solution, which is for industry 4.0 that digitises a factory and give a lot of real-time insights of things happening at the factory," Manish Misra, Chief Technology Officer, Panasonic India Innovation Centre, told IANS.

The platform, developed indigenously at the company’s India Innovation Centre, is compatible with different types of machines, models and brands in the manufacturing space.

“In our pilot projects, we have been seeing an increase of 8-15 per cent in manufacturing facility productivity. Miraie Profactory platform aims at empowering enterprises who are in process of digital transformation,” said Manish Sharma, CEO, Panasonic India.

“The solution has been developed indigenously at our India Innovation Centre, priced competitively and incorporates Panasonic’s strong industrial knowhow and expertise of manufacturing,” Sharma added.

The company said that the solution is currently available in four variants and is customisable from basic to advance depending on the requirement with value-added features.