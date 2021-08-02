New Delhi: Koo App has taken strict action against Koos in compliance with the guidelines laid down by the Central Government. It has removed more than 2,300 Koos and taken action against over 66,300 such posts shared on the Koo platform.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Kamalpreet Kaur in 7th Position as Rain Delays Discus Final
- “In accordance with Rule 4(d) of the of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 of the Government of India, Koo has published a social media Compliance Report for July 2021, in the manner required by the Rules,” Koo said in a statement.
- The report has been published second month in a row aims to bring transparency to the process of enabling compliance requirements on social media, Koo’s statement reads.
- Koo report for July 2021 discloses that community had reported 3,431. Of them, 498 were removed and other action was taken against the rest of 2,933.
- Similarly, Koo took steps to proactively moderate 65,280 Koos, of which 1,887 were removed while other action was taken against the rest of 63,393.
- ‘Other action’ includes overlay, blur, ignore, warn, etc., related to Koos or posts that do not comply with the Government of India guidelines.