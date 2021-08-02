New Delhi: Koo App has taken strict action against Koos in compliance with the guidelines laid down by the Central Government. It has removed more than 2,300 Koos and taken action against over 66,300 such posts shared on the Koo platform.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Kamalpreet Kaur in 7th Position as Rain Delays Discus Final

Koo App, New IT Rules 2021