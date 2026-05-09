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New Labour Codes fully implemented from today; Government operationalises four new codes by publishing rules

New Labour Codes fully implemented from today; Government operationalises four new codes by publishing rules

If any employer takes more than 48 hours from you, then they will have to pay overtime.

(Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Today is a big day for the corporate world and the employed people. The four new Labour Codes have been fully implemented across the country today, i.e. from May 9. The government has issued the official notification of the final rules related to this. The decades-old practice of following 29 separate labour laws has ended from today. Their place has now been taken by these four new and clear labour codes.

Maximum 48 Hours Of Work Per Week

Under the new rules, the limit of working hours has been fixed. No employee will be allowed to work more than 48 hours in a week. This means that the arbitrariness of working hours in different industries will now be put to rest. Also, it has become legally mandatory for companies to give at least one day off (holiday) in a week.

Extra Work, Extra Money

In companies, it is often seen that even after the end of the shift, the employees are stopped, and they do not get any financial benefit in return. The new labour codes have hurt this system. Now, if any employer takes more than 48 hours from you, then they will have to pay overtime. That is, your additional work will no longer be free.

Appointment Letter Is No Longer An Option

In small industries or unorganized sectors, uneducated people are hired, making it easy to fire them at any time. The government has closed this loophole. Now, under the rules, every employer has to give an appointment letter while hiring a worker. This will bring transparency between the worker and the company and increase the guarantee of security in employment.

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Ease of Doing Business

It is not that these rules are only for employees. It is also a big relief for companies and industrialists. Earlier, HR and compliance teams had to do paperwork according to 29 different laws. Now they have all been reduced to just four codes. This will reduce paperwork, reduce legal entanglements and give a direct boost to the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in the country.

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