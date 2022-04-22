New Delhi: If reports are to be believed, the Central government is planning to implement new labour laws from July 1 this year. In this regard, the Centre has been working on designing four new labour codes in which there will be significant changes in employee’s salary, PF contributions and working hours. Media reports claim that PM Modi is trying to implement the labour codes as soon as possible. The new labour laws, however, might need least three months to come into effect as all states have not prepared the drafts yet.Also Read - UK To Reopen Embassy In Kyiv Next Week In Show Of Support For Ukraine, Says Boris Johnson In Delhi

Speaking to news agency PTI, a government official had earlier said that the four labour codes are likely to be implemented in the next financial year of 2022-23 as a large number of states have finalised draft rules on these. He had also added that the Centre has completed the process of finalising the draft rules on these codes in February 2021.

He also stated that as the labour law is a concurrent subject, the Centre wants the states to implement these as well in one go.

Labour Code Rules: All You Need To Now

Interestingly, the four labour code rules under New Labour Laws will encourage investment in the country and as a result, the employment opportunities will increase. Till now, 13 states have prepared drafts for labor code rules. These states include Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Manipur, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, Labour Code Rules include 4 labour codes such as wages, social security, industrial relations and occupation safety and health and working conditions. These codes have been passed by the Parliament.

Here’s a list of changes that will take place if new labour laws come into effect from July 1, 2022:

Working hours: If the Centre implements new labour laws from July 1, then the office working hours may increase from 8 to 9 hours to 12 hours. The Centre is planning to implement the new rules as soon as possible, reports suggest. After the new rule comes into effect, companies may make the employees work for four days instead of five, and there will be three week offs.

Take-Home Salary and PF contribution: As per the new labour laws, the basic salary will be 50% or more of the total salary. However, this will impact the salary structure of most of the employees. Because of the increase in basic salary, the provident fund and gratuity money will be deducted more than before. As there will be increase in the PF contribution, the take-home salary will decrease.

As gratuity and PF contribution will increase, the money received after retirement will also increase. This will be better for the employees to lead good life after retirement.