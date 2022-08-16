New Delhi: In a step towards the plan to eliminate toll plazas in the country, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has said that new number plates will also be installed in all old vehicles so that they can be monitored directly through satellite using GPS and state-of-the-art systems.Also Read - Travel From Chennai To Bengaluru In Just 2 Hours With This New Green Expressway! Details Inside

Gadkari said, "The use of tamper-proof High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) for new vehicles was started from 2019, where government agencies can get all the information about the vehicles. Now, we have decided to provide the same plate to the old vehicles also." "At present, you have to pay full charges even at toll plazas located 60 km away from each other. Now, if you use the highway only for 30 km, you will be charged only half the price with the help of new technology," he added.

Country will soon be freed from toll plazas

The Transport Minister also said the Centre is working to free the country from toll plazas soon. He said, "There will be no stoppage for vehicles and hence, there will be less pollution and it will also save time. With the new technology, money can be deducted directly from drivers' bank accounts."

“About 97% of vehicles in India are already on FASTag and the Indian road infrastructure will be on par with that of the United States before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Gadkari added.