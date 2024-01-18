Home

New Rapid Rail From Ghaziabad To Noida Airport Soon: 12 Stations To Be Part Of Corridor, Read Full Plan Here

Rapid Rail From Ghaziabad To Noida Airport: The whole project will cost around Rs 16,189 crore and the first phase corridor from Ghaziabad to Kasna will cost Rs 9,798 crore. Check how much will be the cost of the second phase.

Noida: Here comes a piece of good news for the residents of Noida and Greater Noida as a new rapid rail is being planned from Ghaziabad to Noida International Airport. As per a report by the Indian Express, a survey for the new Rapid Rail has started with soil testing, and the layout of stations.

Rapid Rail Project: Read Full Plan Here

According to the new plan by the authorities, the new Rapid Rail that will be connected via Greater Noida West and Pari Chowk, will be constructed in two phases. A 37.15 km-long corridor will be built between Ghaziabad and Ecotech-5 (Kasna) in the first phase and is likely to be ready by 2031. Then, in the next phase, a 35.11 km-long corridor will be built from Ecotech 6 to the Noida Airport.

An official told the news daily that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the project is expected to be submitted by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) by March.

As per the plan, a total of at least 12 stations will be part of rapid rail — Ghaziabad RRTS, Ghaziabad South, Greater Noida West (Sector 4), Greater Noida (Sector 2), Knowledge Park 5, Surajpur, Pari Chowk, Ecotech-6, Dankaur, YEIDA North (Sector-18), YEIDA Central (Sector-21, 35) and Noida Airport.

Cost of Whole Project: Check Details

The feasibility report suggested that the whole project will cost around Rs 16,189 crore and the first phase corridor from Ghaziabad to Kasna will cost Rs 9,798 crore, the second phase will cost Rs 6,391 crore.

For the rapid rail project, the officials said the Centre will bear 20% of the cost and the state government will bear 50%. However, the rest of the amount will be borne by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and Greater Noida authority.

It should be noted that the Uttar Pradesh government had last year in December approved linking the Rapid Rail project with the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

It is expected that the Noida International Airport will be operational by December 2024 and the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, from Sahibabad to Duhai, is currently operational.

