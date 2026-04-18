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New RBI rules for exchanging old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes? Heres the Truth

New RBI rules for exchanging old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes? Here’s the Truth

Has Reserve Bank of India issued new RBI rules for exchanging old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes?

A post is going viral across social media platforms claiming that the Reserve Bank of India(RBI) has announced ‘new rules’ for exchanging old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. It is to be noted that the old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were scrapped during the Demonetisation process. To recall our readers, Demonetisation was announced on November 8, 2016, when the Modi government stripped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes to curb black money.

Has RBI issued new RBI rules for exchanging old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes?

However, the RBI has not released any such new rule, and the viral post is completely fake and false. The Press Information Bureau(PIB) issued a clarification on X, stating that this claim is fake. “RBI has made NO such announcement! The official RBI website is the only authentic source for updates on financial regulations and currency-related announcements,” reads the post on X.

Has RBI really announced ‘new rules’ for exchanging old ₹500 & ₹1000 notes❓ Some news reports claim that the Reserve Bank of India (@RBI) has issued new guidelines to exchange discontinued currency notes.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is FAKE! ❌RBI has made NO such… pic.twitter.com/8ph2mlCrLT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 17, 2026

“Has RBI really announced ‘new rules’ for exchanging old ₹500 & ₹1000 notes. Some news reports claim that the Reserve Bank of India (@RBI) has issued new guidelines to exchange discontinued currency notes. PIBFactCheck This claim is FAKE! RBI has made NO such announcement! The official RBI website is the only authentic source for updates on financial regulations and currency-related announcements,” reads the post.

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The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has recently intensified efforts to debunk false and misleading claims related to defence matters, countering misinformation with verified and official inputs.

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