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Petrol, diesel, CNG will no longer be available in Delhi without THIS document, reason is...

Petrol, diesel, CNG will no longer be available in Delhi without THIS document, reason is…

Now in the country's capital Delhi, vehicles without valid PUC (Pollution Under Control) will not be given petrol, diesel, CNG, LPG, so that vehicles causing pollution can be banned.

Petrol, diesel, CNG will no longer be available in Delhi without THIS document, reason is... (File image)

The Delhi government has decided to implement the “No PUC, No Fuel” rule permanently. Previously, this ban was only in effect during the peak pollution season. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed all petrol pump operators and enforcement agencies to strictly enforce these rules so that the ban’s impact can be seen on the ground and pollution levels can be effectively reduced.

It is mandatory to have valid PUC certificate

Under this, vehicles without a valid PUC (Pollution Under Control) will not be supplied with petrol, diesel, CNG, or LPG, in order to curb polluting vehicles. Rekha Gupta stated that it is mandatory for every vehicle to have a valid PUC certificate after one year of registration. Despite this, many vehicles are found plying on the roads without a valid PUC, further exacerbating the pollution problem.

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Strict compliance will be ensured

The revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) also provides clear instructions to ensure strict compliance with the PUC rules. In order to control Delhi’s pollution levels, improve air quality, and protect the environment, it is being directed that only vehicles with a valid PUC certificate will be given fuel. All petrol, diesel, and gas supply companies and their retail outlet operators have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with this directive. The Food and Supplies Department, Transport Department, Environment Department, MCD, and Delhi Traffic Police have also been directed to enforce this order and take strict action against any negligence.

Provision for a fine of 10,000

Teams from the traffic police, transport department, MCD, and other agencies will also take action by conducting regular checks on roads and petrol and CNG stations. Vehicles registered in other states will also be closely monitored and checked during this period. Action will be taken against vehicles operating without valid PUC certificates as per the rules. A fine of ₹10,000 is imposed upon a challan. If a vehicle is causing visible pollution, it may also be confiscated.

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Meanwhile, owing to the conflict in Iran, crude oil prices have risen dramatically in the past month to approximately $120 per barrel, the highest price seen in four years. At present, crude oil is trading at approximately $100 per barrel. As of now, there is a sign of relief as the Government of India has not raised petrol or diesel prices. Meanwhile, this relief is not going to last forever, as reports citing Kotak Institutional Equities suggest that the fuel prices across India may increase between Rs 25 and Rs 28 per litre after the Assembly Elections.

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