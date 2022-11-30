From Time Table of Trains to LPG Prices, New Rules Coming Into Effect From December 1 | Full List

New Delhi: Several changes will kick in for financial transactions from December 1 1, which will directly impact the pocket of Aam Aadmi (common man). These changes include new ATM cash withdrawal rules, LPG prices and a new time table for trains among others. For the convenience of our readers, we have curated a list of the new rules as they will have a significant effect on their day-to-day life.

Punjab National Bank ATM Card: Withdrawing cash from ATMs for Punjab National Bank (PNB) customers would not remain the same from December 1. Starting tomorrow, PNB account holders would need a One Time Password (OTP) to withdraw cash from their debit card. After inserting the card into the machine, account holders would receive an OTP on their registered mobile number. After entering the OTP, customers will be asked to enter ATM PIN and follow the other process.

A step-by-step guide for OTP based cash withdrawal from PNB bank ATMs.

Insert your debit/ATM card. Enter the necessary details. For withdrawing more than Rs 10000 at a time, an OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP on your mobile number after receiving it. After entering OTP, the ATM machine will dispense cash.

Jeevan Pramaan (life certificate): The deadline to submit ‘life certificate’ or ‘Jeevan Praman Patra’ for government pensioners will end on November 30, 2022. i.e. today. Failure to submit documents may lead to their pension being stopped. For the unversed, pensioners across the country require to submit their life certificate in November each year to pension disbursing authorities (PDA) such as banks and post offices to receive their monthly share.

LPG prices: The price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders might witness change on December 1. Indian oil marketing companies used to revise prices on a fortnightly basis.

New timetable for trains: Owing to fog and cold weather conditions, railways might make changes in the time table of trains. The new timings are expected to be revealed on December 1. Last month, railways had changed timings of 13,000 passengers trains, 7,000 goods trains. Besides, timings of 30 Rajdhani trains running across the country also changed.