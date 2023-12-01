Home

Under the revised rules, the government has made verification of SIM card vendors mandatory and scrapped the provision for bulk connections. This strategic move is aimed at curbing online financial fraud.

File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is all set to enforce new rules for SIM cards, starting from today i.e. December 1, 2023. Although the Union government first announced these rules in August this year, the implementation has been postponed to the above-mentioned date. Under the revised rules, the government has made verification of SIM card vendors mandatory and scrapped the provision for bulk connections. This strategic move is aimed at curbing online financial fraud.

The government has taken these steps considering the severity of scams caused by fake SIMs and penalties for breaking these rules include fines and imprisonment. Here’s everything you need to know about the new SIM card rules:

Mandatory registration

It is mandatory for telecom operators to register franchisees, distributors and point-of-sale (PoS) agents to prevent such agents from issuing SIM cards to unwanted elements and to those who are engaged in illegal activities.

Every PoS agent has to register through a written agreement with licensees.

In case, the PoS agent fails to comply with the new rules, he may get terminated or face a three-year blacklist.

However, PoS agents have a 12-month window to follow the new registration process.

E-KYC Digital Know Your Customer or e-KYC is also mandatory from December 1 to facilitate the digital verification of each SIM user.

Every SIM card deal also needs to undergo a digital verification and will have to get a SIM card registered while selling them. Police verification is the responsibility of telecom operators. Failing to comply with digital KYC, a dealer can face a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

In case of a SIM replacement, the KYC process needs to be completed within 24 hours of incoming and outgoing SMS facilities. Prevent Aadhar Misuse The new guidelines also focussed on high misuse of printed Aadhaar, it is mandatory to capture the demographic details by scanning the QR code in the printed Aadhaar. Before disconnecting a mobile number, a 90-day cool-off period is provided. Stopping Bulk SIM card connection To deal with fraudulent activities, the government has discontinued provisions of bulk connections. Electronics & Information Technology Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav, earlier stated that indisputable verification is mandatory to curb fraud, and dealers will have to face a penalty of Rs 10 lakh if found violating the norms. According to new SIM card rules, a user can obtain 9 SIM cards on One ID. The government also launched the Sanchar Saathi portal earlier this year to report stolen or lost mobiles and to block them. The government launched this along with AI software ASTR to identify illegal mobile connections.

