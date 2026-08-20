Modi government takes major step as sugar prices rises, new rule to come into effect from September 1

In response to rising demand and record sugar prices during the festive season, the government has reduced the stock limit to 15 days.

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Modi government takes major step as sugar prices rises, new rule to come into effect from September 1 (File)

India is the world’s largest consumer of sugar. Festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, and Diwali between August and November increase demand for sugar. In response to rising sugar prices and the increased demand during the festive season, the government has tightened sugar stockpiling regulations. Dealers who use or trade more than 10 metric tons of sugar per month will no longer be able to hold more than 15 days’ worth of stock. The new rule will take effect on September 1st and will continue until November 30. This government move is aimed at increasing sugar availability in the market and controlling prices.

During festive times, not only households but also biscuit, sweet, and other food companies purchase more sugar. The government wants to ensure adequate sugar availability in the market and prevent prices from rising due to hoarding, and this decision has been taken.

Earlier there was a 30 day limit

Last month, the government increased the sugar stockpiling limit for traders to 30 days. Despite this, prices continued to rise. Now, the government has reduced this period to just 15 days. This rule could help prevent excess sugar from accumulating with wholesale traders and large buyers.

According to a Moneycontrol report, sugar prices have risen nearly 10 percent over the past month, reaching record levels. According to industry body data, the average ex-mill price of sugar in India on Tuesday was ₹5,400-₹5,500 per quintal, compared to around ₹3,900 per quintal a year ago.

Retail prices also increased

The rising price of sugar is also affecting ordinary consumers. According to data from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the average retail price of sugar in India on August 18th was ₹52.30 per kg, compared to ₹46.34 per kg in the same period a year ago. This means that retail prices have increased by approximately 13% on an annual basis.

Sugar demand is expected to increase further during the festive season. If there are insufficient stocks in the market, prices could come under further pressure. Therefore, the government has decided to further reduce stock limits.

Concerns about the new crop

The new sugar season begins on October 1st. This time, there are concerns about available stocks at the start of the new season. According to industry estimates, approximately 4-4.2 million tons of sugar may be available at the start of the new season. Some researchers estimate even less, at 3-3.5 million tons. The country’s domestic demand is estimated to be around 5 million tons. Therefore, low initial stocks could increase supply pressure in the market.

Less rainfall also increased concerns

Another concern regarding sugar supply is the sugarcane crop. In some areas, scanty rainfall and dry weather have affected the sugarcane crop. This could impact sugar production in the coming season.

Total sugar availability in the country for the current 2025-26 season is estimated to be around 32 million tonnes, while domestic consumption is around 28.5 million tonnes. After exporting approximately 700,000 tonnes, a remaining stock of approximately 3.5 million tonnes is expected at the end of the season. The government’s new decision is being seen as an attempt to maintain supply in the market and keep prices under control during the festive season.

The Food Ministry is continuously monitoring sugar availability and stocks. The ministry has directed sugar mills to share accurate information about sugar sold and lifted to buyers through online forms and verified email addresses. This will provide the government with a better understanding of the total sugar stock and supply situation in the country.