New to stock markets? Here’s how Kwala Intel helps beginners navigate Dalal Street

From the NYSE and Nasdaq straight to Dalal Street, AI platform Kwala Intel has arrived in India. Whether you're a complete beginner trying to decode financial charts or an experienced investor checking fundamentals, the platform lets you ask market questions and get clear, jargon-free answers.

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New to stock markets? How AI tools are helping beginners navigate Dalal Street. (AI-generated image)

For many first-time investors, the stock market can appear a maze of charts, technical jargon, valuations and conflicting advice. Understanding a few fundamentals before investing can make the process considerably less daunting.

Kwala Intel, an AI-powered market intelligence platform, has launched its research tool in India, having previously served investors on the NYSE and Nasdaq. The tool is built to let both novice and experienced market participants query stocks, charts, company fundamentals and market trends in simple language.

What are the 5 things you need to know?

Before you plan to kick off your stock investing journey, here are five important points to consider:

Consider the amount you can set aside – Zero down on a particular sum, say Rs 50,000, and keep it and stick to it. Rather than putting the entire corpus into one stock, diversification across companies and sectors is generally considered a more sensible starting approach.

Open a demat account – Before you can trade shares in India, you need two accounts. A demat account stores your shares in electronic form, and a trading account lets you place buy and sell orders. Opening them usually takes your PAN, bank details, identity proof and address proof. After that, you can research stocks yourself rather than following random tips or social-media forwards.

Keep an emergency fund – Don’t treat the stock market as your emergency fund. Before you invest, park some money in a savings account or fixed deposit for surprises. Markets can stay choppy for a long time, and if your emergency cash is tied up in shares, you might have to sell when prices are low. With a separate cushion, you can hold on more calmly.

Be aware – Beginners quickly find that every answer raises a new question. Say you’re looking at your portfolio allocation: which stock is relatively safer? What risks should you watch? How do you review a position that’s losing money? Kwala Intel is designed for exactly that back-and-forth. You can ask follow-ups by chat or voice and read the market data in context, with charts alongside, instead of doing a single search and stopping there.

Research as much as possible – Balance sheets, quarterly results, valuations and technical charts are hard to make sense of if you have never been trained in them. And words like support, resistance, RSI and MACD can sound daunting when you are new to Dalal Street.

Searching through heavy financial reports can be overwhelming. Kwala Intel solves this by giving investors a conversational assistant to ask questions about stocks, market sectors, or portfolio performance. It breaks down complex financial insights into easy-to-understand language and supports English, Hindi, Hinglish, and multiple Indian languages so users can research confidently in their preferred language.

Also Read | Can AI help investors earn big from gold, silver and crude oil? Here’s how Kwala Intel is making commodity market research easier

What does Kwala Intel offer?

Stock research: Ask questions about a company’s valuation, fundamentals, growth and quarterly performance.

Technical analysis: Explore chart patterns, support and resistance, momentum and indicators without decoding complex formulas first.

Portfolio review: Raise questions about holdings and individual stock performance.

Multilingual access: Interact in Hindi, English, Hinglish and other Indian languages.

Affordable access: Kwala Intel Pro is priced at Rs 199 per month, inclusive of GST, with unlimited AI chat access; an annual plan is available at Rs 1,999.

Kwala Intel does not replace independent judgment or remove market risk. Its purpose is to make market information easier to access, interpret and verify — particularly for investors who do not have a research team at their disposal. For a beginner, that can make the difference between acting on hearsay and building a more informed view before investing.

How to use Kwala Intel?

Using this tool is very simple:

Step 1: First, visit the official website at kwalaintel.com/in/.

Step 2: Log in and choose the unlimited plan priced at Rs 199 per month, depending on your requirement.

Step 3: Now ask your question using the Mic (voice) or Text (typing) option in the search bar.

Imagine asking Kwala Intel: “How should I allocate Rs 50,000?”

The tool scans active market trends and breaks down your portfolio visually using a clear pie chart. For example, it might recommend allocating 70 per cent (Rs 35,000) to relatively lower-risk, index-backed assets like Nifty BeES.

Emergency fund/FD: Keep 30 per cent (for example, Rs 15,000) in safer banking options, so that it can come in handy during difficult times. In addition, it explains the pros and cons of every investment, along with the risk factors, in simple Hindi.

Give your financial future a direction today

Whether you are a complete beginner, a long-term investor or a trader, Kwala Intel is an excellent research companion for you. Instead of being intimidated by scattered data and complex numbers, use the power of AI.

Also Read | How Kwala Intel’s AI-Powered tools improve market research for income-focused investors

Pricing, accessibility

Kwala Intel Pro is priced at Rs 199 per month or Rs 1,999 per year (GST included). The annual package brings your daily investment down to under Rs 5.50, unlocking unlimited AI-powered research features for active Dalal Street investors.

Whether you’re an intraday trader tracking live market moves, a long-term investor reviewing portfolio performance, or a beginner trying to make sense of technical charts, Kwala Intel brings research, data, and AI explanations under one roof. In today’s fast-moving market where tech-driven insights give traders an edge, AI tools like this are quickly becoming essential for how people analyse and trade stocks.

Who can benefit from Kwala Intel AI?

The platform’s advertised features may be relevant to different categories of stock-market participants.

Long-term investors: Investors who want to understand company fundamentals, business models, valuations and growth prospects before building a portfolio

Intraday and swing traders: Active market participants who want to review charts, technical indicators, potential entry and exit zones, support and resistance levels, and stop-loss considerations

Beginners: New investors who need help understanding stock-market terminology, financial results and company information in Hindi, English or another supported Indian language

Retail investors with limited research time: People managing a job or business who want to organise their stock research without manually searching across multiple sources

The usefulness of the platform will depend on the quality and timeliness of its information, the accuracy of its analysis and how users apply the findings to their own financial circumstances.

This is the right time to become a smarter investor. You can strengthen your portfolio not by looking at other people’s screenshots but with the power of data and AI.