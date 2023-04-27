Home

New Vande Bharat Express On Howrah-Puri Route Likely In May: 5 Facts To Know

West Bengal is likely to get new Vande Bharat Express train on the Howrah-Puri route which will be inaugurated in May.

The train is expected to run on the Puri-Bhubaneswar-Howrah route to cater to the pilgrims of Shree Jagannath Puri. (File Photo)

New Delhi: A new Vande Bharat Express train on the Howrah-Puri route is likely to be inaugurated in May. The semi high speed train is likely to have limited stoppages between two stations. The new train was given a go-ahead after the Howrah to Khurda Road section’s speed was increased to 130 kmph. This will be West Bengal’s second Vande Bharat Express train after the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express: 5 Facts To Know

The train is expected to run on the Puri-Bhubaneswar-Howrah route to cater to the pilgrims of Shree Jagannath Puri.

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train will initially run on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The new Vande Bharat Express train will have stops at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Kharagpur between Howrah and Puri.

The train is likely to depart Puri at 2 pm and reach Howrah at 7.30 pm.

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train will approximately take five hours and 30 minutes to cover 500 KM.

About Vande Bharat Express trains

India launched its first semi high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, in 2019. The train, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has an intelligent braking system, enabling better acceleration and deceleration.

All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard Wi-Fi and comfortable seats. The executive class has rotating chairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans to launch 400 new Vande Bharat trains in the country, and of these, 120 will be manufactured in Latur. If required, another 80 trains will also be made in this factory, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve said on Sunday.

