New Vande Bharat Express Likely From Jalna to Mumbai Soon: Check Expected Route, Timing

Vande Bharat Train: The new Vande Bharat Express train will run on the route between Jalna and Mumbai via Aurangabad railway station.

Vande Bharat Express Latest Update: The Indian Railways is planning to run a new Vande Bharat Express in Marathwada between Jalna and Mumbai via Aurangabad railway station, a report by TOI stated. Giving details, a senior railway official from the South Central Railway (SCR) said the train for Marathwada could be pressed into service between the December-end or the first week of January.

Testing of Tracks Underway

This was a long-pending demand of the passengers for a new Vande Bharat train on this route and the testing of tracks has been in progress on the Jalna-Manmad section. The report said a team of train staffers is being trained at Secunderabad to operate the train.

Expected Route and Timing

The new Vande Bharat Express train will run on the route between Jalna and Mumbai via Aurangabad railway station. The train is likely to be launched between December-end or the first week of January.

The Railway official further added that a few express trains passing from Marathwada have a permissible limit upto 100 km per hour. “The proposed Vande Bharat Express may attend an average speed of 130 km per hour, depending upon the results of track testing. The train will be announced after Railway Board gives formal approval,” the official said.

Vande Bharat on Varanasi-Delhi Route Flagged Off

Earlier this week, PM Modi flagged off a second Vande Bharat Express between Varanasi and New Delhi on Monday. The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains were flagged off by the Prime Minister at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor.

The highlight of the event was the 10,000th locomotive made by Banaras Locomotive Works. The Vande Bharat Express, a symbol of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, promises to revolutionize travel between Uttar Pradesh and the national capital.

Scheduled to commence regular operations on December 20, the train will connect Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and New Delhi, offering a swift and modern travel option for pilgrims and professionals alike.

New Train Boasts Superior Design, Interiors

The Vande Bharat Express, a self-propelled semi-high-speed train, boasts superior design, interiors, and speed, promising passengers a pleasant and efficient travel experience.

Departing from Varanasi at 6:00 AM, the Vande Bharat Express is set to reach Prayagraj, Kanpur Central and finally New Delhi, enhancing connectivity and fostering cultural, industrial, and economic development in the region.

The return journey will commence from New Delhi at 3:00 PM, concluding its route in Varanasi at 11:05 PM.

In parallel, the dedication of the 402 km-long stretch of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor from New Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to New Bhaupur Junction underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening the logistics sector.

Built at Rs 10,903 crore, this corridor connects coal fields in Jharkhand and West Bengal to power plants in Northern India.

Operating at speeds of up to 100 km/h, freight trains on this corridor have significantly reduced logistic costs and time, benefitting industries such as coal, iron, and steel.

