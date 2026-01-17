Home

New Vande Bharat Express to run at 250 km/hr speed on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route as Indian Railways plans historic upgrade, check launch date

The new Vande Bharat Express 4.0 is expected to be launched on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route in 2027.

Vande Bharat Express on Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train route: In a massive development for the railway connectivity of India, India’s semi-high-speed rail journey is set to enter the new phase. With the launch of next-generation Vande Bharat train, the railway connectivity of India will see a massive technological upgrade. In the recent update, the Ministry of Railways has officially announced that Vande Bharat version 4.0 will be launched in 2027 equipped with the latest technology. Moreover, the Vande Bharat version 4.0 will be running on the Ahmedabad–Mumbai bullet train route. Here are all the details you need to note about the modern technology based Vande Bharat version 4.0.

What’s special about Vande Bharat version 4.0?

The Vande Bharat version 4.0 will be a major leap forward in growth story of Indian Railways as it will become the fastest train in the country, marking a significant milestone in passenger rail travel.

Vande Bharat Express on Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train route

According to media reports, the first Vande Bharat 4.0 service, which is being developed for high-speed corridors will operate on the Ahmedabad–Mumbai bullet train route. For those unversed, the Ahmedabad–Mumbai route is currently being upgraded with advanced railway technology to support high-speed operations and ensure safe movement of faster trains.

Vande Bharat Express 4.0: Check top speed

The new Vande Bharat 4.0 is planned to run at speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour on Indian tracks, a first for the network, a report by OneIndia said. Additionally, the upgraded infrastructure on this route will play a key role in enabling the smooth introduction of the advanced train service of Vande Bharat Express 4.0, reflecting Indian Railways’ long-term vision.

Reports also say that while the initial operations will be at lower speeds, the train has been designed to eventually operate on corridors capable of supporting speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour.

Vande Bharat Express 4.0: What are the improved security features?

The report also quoted experts as saying that the train will follow improved quality standards and will be fitted with the advanced KAVACH 5.0 safety system.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.