Good News! NEW Vande Bharat Express Trains From Patna; Check Routes, Time Table And Other Details

Two new Vande Bharat Express Trains will be running from Patna; one will go to Siligudi while the other will go to Lucknow, via Ayodhya. Take a look at their routes, time-tables and other important details...

New Delhi: Indian Railways, for Indians, is the most convenient, affordable and comfortable modes of transport and is also one of the most popular ones. The most famous trains that run across the nation, is the Vande Bharat Express train, which was launched a few years ago and is a superfast chair car whose sleepers will soon be launched. In a latest development, two new vande bharat express trains are being launched from Patna – one to Lucknow via Ayodhya and one to Siligudi. Take a look at the routes, time table and other details of these new Vande Bharat Express Trains…

New Vande Bharat Express Trains To Be Launched From Patna

As mentioned earlier, the Indian Railways is gearing up to launch Vande Bharat Express trains from Patna. The first Vande Bharat Train will travel from Patna to Lucknow and will reach the Uttar Pradesh capital via Ayodhya. The second Vande Bharat Train will travel from Patna to Siligudi. The time table for the Patna to Siligudi Vande Bharat Train has been finalised but the time table for the Vande Bharat Train from Patna to Lucknow is yet to be decided. The starting date of both the trains has not been announced yet but both these Vande Bharat Express Trains are expected to be flagged-ff from next week.

Patna-Siligudi Vande Bharat Express : Route, Time Table

As said before, the time table for the Patna-Siligudi Vande Bharat Train has been finalised. The Patna-Siligudi Vande Bharat Train will cover the distance of 471 kms in just seven hours and will start from Siligudi at 6:00 AM, will reach Kishanganj at 7:00 AM, Katihar at 8:30 AM and Patna at 1:00 PM. On its journey back to Siligudi, it will start from Patna Junction at 3:00 PM, reach Katihar at 7:30 PM, Kishanganj at 20:49 PM and New Jalpaigudi at 10:00 PM. The maintenance of this train will happen at the New Jalpaigudi Station and the train will not travel on Tuesdays.

Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: Route, Time Table

The timings and time table for the Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Train is yet to be decided. This Vande Bharat train will go from Patna to Lucknow via DDU and for this train, a new rack has reached Rajendra Nagar and the train is being kept at the Rajendra Nagar Coaching Complex. The trial run and other checks for the train have begun on Sunday. The route for this Vande Bharat Express is Patna, Aara, Buxar, DDU, Ayodhya and then Lucknow; the train is expected to depart at around 6:00 AM and reach Lucknow at about 10:30 PM.

