Home

Business

Two New Vande Bharat Express Trains To Start Operation Soon: Check Expected Route, Timing, Other Details

Two New Vande Bharat Express Trains To Start Operation Soon: Check Expected Route, Timing, Other Details

While first Vande Bharat Express will start operation in Jammu and Kashmir and the second one will be made operational from Kolhapur to Mumbai. Check details about these two trains.

The route and timing of the launch of the Vande Bharat Express train from Kolhapur to Mumbai have not been fixed yet

Vande Bharat Express Latest News: Looking at its increasing demand in the recent past, the Indian Railways is planning to launch two new Vande Bharat Express trains soon. As per the latest reports, the first Vande Bharat Express will start operation in Jammu and Kashmir and the second one will be made operational from Kolhapur to Mumbai. Read in detail about these two new Vande Bharat trains on these two routes.

Trending Now

Vande Bharat Express for Jammu and Kashmir

One Indian Railways official said a Vande Bharat Express rake for Jammu and Kashmir will soon be launched by Integral Coach Factory (ICF). Addressing the employees on the 75th Republic Day, BG Mallya, General Manager, said that the ICF has two important projects in hand – the first one is the Vande Metro project which will be a fully air conditioned inter-city train service and the second one is rolling out the first prototype of Vande Metro by March this year.

You may like to read

Route, Timing of Jammu – Sri Nagar Vande Bharat Express :

The route and timing of the launch of the Vande Bharat Express trains has not been fixed yet as the project is in primary stage.He added that the Vande Bharat Express with suitable modifications will be rolled out to suit the challenging climatic conditions that prevail therein.He also stated that despite several difficulties on the supply front, the ICF produced the 50th Vande Bharat rake last year, which was a significant accomplishment.

Kolhapur to Mumbai Vande Bharat Train Details :

Last week, Maharashtra State Railways Minister Raosaheb Danve stated that the Vande Bharat Express train service will start soon from Kolhapur to Mumbai.Earlier, the new Mahalakshmi Express (LHB Coach) train service running from Kolhapur to Mumbai route was inaugurated by Danve by showing the green flag from Mumbai through audio visual medium.Giving more details, Danve said the DPR has prepared for the eight-kilometre road survey from Hatkanangle to Ichalkaranji and the survey work will also start soon.

Vande Bharat Express From Kolhapur to Mumbai: Route and Timing

The route and timing of the launch of the Vande Bharat Express train from Kolhapur to Mumbai have not been fixed yet as the project is in primary stage and everything will be clear after the survey is done.

All You Need to Know About Vande Bharat Express Trains

Operated by the Indian Railways, Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed medium-distance superfast express service that is being run across the country. This short-distance train is a reserved, air-conditioned chair car service connecting cities that are less than 800 km (500 mi) apart or take less than ten hours to travel with existing services. The first train was inaugurated on 15 February 2019.

About the features of the train, the Vande Bharat Express trains are self-propelling Electric Multiple Units (EMU)s with eight or sixteen coaches. These trains were designed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation and is manufactured by Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

Vande Bharat Express Train Booking and Reservation Details:

Uncover the intricacies of booking tickets for the new Vande Bharat Express trains. Whether through online platforms or traditional methods.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.