Vande Bharat Express Trains Sleeper Coaches To Run On Tracks From March, Check Route And Other Details

The Vande Bharat Express Train Sleeper Coaches are expected to run on tracks from next month. Take a look at the number of coaches, schedule, routes and other related details...

Vande Bharat

New Delhi: Railways is one of the most popular and comfortable means of travel in India and making it more comfortable, is the Vande Bharat Express Train which was launched in February, 2019. The super-fast train is an AC Chair Car and connects cities across the country with each other. The Vande Bharat Express, which is a chair car, is now gearing up to run on tracks as a sleeper train. The Vande Bharat Express Trainn Sleeper Caoches are scheduled to run on the tracks from March, 2024; the prototypes of the same are ready and trial runs are expected to be conducted in April. From routes and schdules to other important details, here’s all that you need to know about the Vande Bharat Trains Sleeper Coaches…

Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Trains From March

As mentioned earlier, the Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Trains are expected to begin coming on the tracks from March, 2024. According to a report by The Hindu Business Line, the first 10 batches of the sleeper class trains will come next months and the trial runs for the same may begin from April.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains: Route, Details

Initially, the Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Trains are likely to run between Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah and are expected to be faster than Rajdhanis. The prototypes of the sleeper trains is ready and it will comprise of sleeping berths for both AC and non-AC coaches. The number of the coaches will be around 16-20 coaches. The prototypes for the first set of the sleeper trains has been placed at Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Statement

In a statement, the Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Starting March, there will be a rollout of Vande Bharat sleeper trains. In total, 10 trains will be rolled out in a phased manner. These are prototypes. Vande Bharat along with Amrit Bharat (trains on push-pull technology) and Namo-Bharat (rapid rail transit system) are transforming the way people travel.”

