New Vande Bharat Train From Lucknow To Dehradun: Check Route, Travel Time, Other Details

The Vande Bharat Express train on Lucknow-Dehradun route will run with eight coaches with AC Chair Car and AC Executive Chair Car.

With the introduction of Vande Bharat Express Train, the distance of 545 km between Dehradun and Lucknow will be covered in less than nine hours.

Vande Bharat Express Latest News: The Indian Railways is planning to start the second Vande Bharat Express train for Uttarakhand from Dehradun to Lucknow. The decision was taken after a meeting between Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi November 4 last year.

Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Total Distance Cover and Travel Time

With the introduction of Vande Bharat Express Train, the distance of 545 km between Dehradun and Lucknow will be covered by this ultra-fast train in less than nine hours. The earlier superfast express trains on the route covered the same distance in 10:15 hours and 10:40 hours respectively.

Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Special Features

The Vande Bharat Express train on Lucknow-Dehradun route will run with eight coaches with AC Chair Car and AC Executive Chair Car. The new train will improve the connectivity between the two major cities. The new train will facilitate luxurious travel with world class facilities and will also promote tourism in the state capitals.

The first Vande Bharat Express on Dehradun-Anand Vihar Terminal was launched earlier in May and the train connects key cities like Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Meerut and Anand Vihar Terminal. With world class amenities, the new train will offer comfortable travel experience, especially for the tourists travelling to the state.

Routes of Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Train

The new Vande Bharat Express train will run on Lucknow-Dehradun route. This new train will be the fastest train on the route followed by Dehradun-Howrah Superfast Express and Dehradun-Gorakhpur Express.

With the introduction of this new train, the rail connectivity between the two states will be improved. The new train will reduce the travelling time and provide comfort during the journey.

