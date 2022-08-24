New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said that a new version of its statutory documents filing portal MCA21 will be operational from 1 September. The ministry of corporate affairs has initially made nine forms available under the new system for companies to file.Also Read - Chinese Directors Of Firm Linked With Vivo Flee India As ED Intensifies Investigation Into Money Laundering Case

In a statement, the ministry has informed that version three of MCA21 is a technology-driven project meant to strengthen enforcement, promote ease of doing business and enhance user experience. Its rollout has been planned in phases to ensure minimum disruption in regulatory filings.

"Remaining company forms and other modules like e-adjudication and compliance management system are scheduled to be fully deployed within this calendar year," the ministry said.

According to a LiveMint report, in view of the upcoming launch of nine company forms in version three, LLP filings on MCA21 version three portal will not be available from 27 August to 28 August end of day. However, MCA21 version two portal for company filings will remain available