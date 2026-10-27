New yellow-coloured Rs 1,000 note in India? PIB Fact Check debunks widespread viral rumors

After posts regarding Rs 1,000 banknote went viral, PIB Fact Check said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made no announcement regarding the same.

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Fake yellow-coloured Rs 1,000 note (Image: X.com/ PIB Fact check)

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit on Tuesday debunked widespread viral rumors claiming that a new Rs 1,000 currency note has been issued or is slated for introduction in India. The official clarification followed numerous social media posts across X, Instagram and Telegram displaying individuals with a purported yellow-coloured Rs 1,000 note. Rebutting these viral claims, PIB Fact Check confirmed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made no official announcement regarding any such banknote release.

Rejecting the claims, PIB Fact Check said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made no announcement regarding the issuance of a new Rs 1,000 banknote.

FAKE ₹1,000 NOTE ALERT! Several social media posts claim that a new ₹1,000 note has been issued. #PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is fake. ✅ The @RBI has made no announcement regarding the issuance of a new ₹1,000 note. Verify information through official sources and do not share unverified claims. Come across suspicious content related to the Central Government? Report it to @PIBFactCheck. +91 8799711259

factcheck@pib.gov.in — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 27, 2026

Key Highlights

Viral Claims Dismissed: PIB Fact Check confirmed that social media posts showcasing a yellow Rs 1,000 currency note are completely fake.

No RBI Announcement: The Reserve Bank of India has issued no notification or plan regarding the reintroduction or launch of Rs 1,000 banknotes.

Social Media Circulation: Misleading images and videos had been circulating widely across platforms including Instagram, X and Telegram.

In a post on X, the government agency urged citizens to verify information only through official sources and refrain from sharing unverified content online. “Several social media posts claim that a new Rs 1,000 note has been issued. This claim is fake,” it said.

“The RBI has made no announcement regarding the issuance of a new Rs 1,000 note,” PIB Fact Check added. The clarification seeks to curb misinformation surrounding the viral images of the purported banknote, which sparked speculation among social media users. Authorities have advised people to exercise caution while consuming and sharing such content and to report suspicious claims to PIB Fact Check.

RBI’s Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series notes

At present, India has banknotes in active circulation in denominations of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 under the RBI’s Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. The original Rs 1,000 note ceased to be legal tender on November 8, 2016, when the government announced the demonetisation of existing Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes as part of efforts to curb black money, counterfeit currency and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies)