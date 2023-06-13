Home

Business

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd, Assam Govt Sign Landmark 492.72 MW Power Purchase Agreement

Guwahati: Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL) and Assam Government announce the signing of a significant Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to ensure a steady and reliable power supply of 492 megawatts (MW) to the state of Assam from the NUPPL’s 3×660 MW Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant. This momentous collaboration marks a significant milestone for NUPPL in the pursuit of sustainable and uninterrupted power generation.

The PPA was signed and exchanged between NUPPL CEO Shri. CS Santhosh & Shri. Chandan Deka, Chief General Manager/Commercial&EE, APDCL at Bijulee Bhawan in Guwahati, Assam.

Under this agreement, NUPPL, a joint venture subsidiary of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), will supply 492.72 MW of power to the Assam Government. This reliable energy supply will not only meet the growing demand for electricity in the state of Assam but also contribute towards the development and progress of various sectors in the state.

Earlier in February this year, The Ministry of Power, GoI, had revised the power allocation from the NUPPL’s 3X660MW Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant. Based on the revision, Uttar Pradesh and Assam have been allocated with 1,487.28MW (75.12%) & 492.72MW (24.88%) of power supply respectively.

After the signing of the PPA, NLCIL CMD Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, said, “The signing of the agreement with Assam for 492.72 MW exemplifies our commitment to contributing in the growth story of Assam, Uttar Pradesh and the country as a whole. We are confident in meeting the increasing energy demands and driving progress in various sectors.”

“Its a big achievement for the NUPPL Ghatampur Thermal Power Project. This PPA was a must for the project to be sustainable and it will bring confidence among the stakeholders,” NUPPL CEO Shri CS Santhosh said on the occasion.

The power supply provided by NUPPL will play a crucial role in enhancing the socio-economic landscape of Assam. It will support industrial growth, improve the quality of life for residents, promote entrepreneurship, and attract further investments to the region.

NUPPL is dedicated to producing clean, efficient, and reliable power, aligning perfectly with the Assam Government’s vision of sustainable development.

