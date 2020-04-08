New Delhi: Acknowledging the importance of NGOs and charitable organisations at this critical time of coronavirus lockdown, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Wednesday asked the FCI to provide wheat and rice to such organisations at the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) rates without going through the e-auction process. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, FCI Moves 352 Rakes of Foodgrains Across Country to Ensure Adequate Supply

As per the order from the government, the NGOs and the charitable organisations can now buy wheat and rice from state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) without going through e-auction process. Also Read - FCI Phase-1 Category-II Exam 2019: Recruitment Test Today, Check Schedule at fci.gov.in

“NGOs and charitable organisations are playing an important role in providing cooked food to thousands of poor and needy people during this time of nationwide lockdown,” the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a statement. Also Read - FCI Manager Exam 2019: Admit Cards Out, Download From fci.gov.in

“To ensure uninterrupted supply of foodgrain to these organisation, the government has directed FCI to provide wheat and rice to such organisations at the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) rates without going through the e-auction process,” the ministry further stated.

As per updates, these NGOs can purchase up to 10 tonne of foodgrains at a time from the FCI at the predetermined reserve prices under the OMSS.

The ministry further stated that only state governments and registered bulk users like Roller Flour Mills were allowed to buy the foodgrain stock from FCI at OMSS rates.

Having a network of more than 2,000 godowns in the country, the FCI is the central government’s nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains.

From the day of the lockdown, the government said the FCI has delivered 3.2 million tonne of foodgrains to states for PDS distribution as per the allocation specified under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).