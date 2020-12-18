New Delhi: From January 1 onwards, all cash lanes at the toll plazas will be converted to FASTag lanes. Hence, you will not have to pay cash at the toll plazas. A FASTag is tag embedded with a unique identification number mounted on the windscreen of a vehicle. As the vehicle reaches the toll plaza, the number is read by the RFID reader. The toll amount is deducted from the linked account. The purpose of introducing an e-toll connection device is to reduce the traffic at toll plazas. Also Read - FASTags Mandatory For All 4-wheeled Vehicles From This Date | Deets Inside

A report by Times of India said that the National Authority of India (NHAI) will also introduce pre-paid touch-and-go cards at the toll plazas, which can serve as an alternative to cash transactions. “From January 1, there will be no cash transactions at the toll plazas. All the lanes will be dedicated FASTag lanes. Therefore, those who do not have FASTags will have to pay a penalty of double toll amount. However, these pre-paid cards will serve as an alternative to cash transactions,” a senior revenue manager told TOI. Also Read - Hang Pictures of Corrupt Officials Who Delayed NHAI Project For 12 Years: Nitin Gadkari

How to get a FASTag? Also Read - IIT Jodhpur to Help NHAI in Better Design And Infrastructure For Highways

Vehicle owners and drivers can buy FASTags online through Amazon.in or from various banks including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Paytm Payments Bank and Axis Bank.

Here are the steps to avail FASTag using Airtel Thanks App:

1. Download and login to Airtel Thanks App from the app store

2. Click on Discover Airtel Thanks on the Home Page

3. Click on Airtel Payments Bank FASTag banner in the reward section

4. Complete the journey and payment process

5. You will receive a cashback in your Airtel Payments Bank wallet/account post successful payment

6. Your vehicle Registration Certificate (RC) would be verified within 2 working days