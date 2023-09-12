Home

Nifty Makes All Time High Of 20,110, Sensex Closes At 67,221 With Rise Of 94 Points, Smallcap Falls

Sensex closed at the level of 67,221 with a gain of 94 points.

Earlier yesterday, the National Stock Exchange index Nifty made an all-time high.

Nifty And Sensex: National Stock Exchange index Nifty has again made an all-time high today, i.e., Tuesday, September 12 as it touched the level of 20,110. However, it was followed by a decline and it closed at 19,993 with a fall of 3 points. Earlier yesterday also it reached an all-time high. On Monday, it had touched the level of 20,008 during trading.

At the same time, there has been a rise in Sensex today. It closed at the level of 67,221 with a gain of 94 points. Today, out of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 have seen a rise and 15 have seen a decline.

Smallcap Falls By More Than 4%

Today, heavy selling has been seen in midcap and smallcap. BSE midcap index closed down by 2.96%. The smallcap index also slipped by 4.02%. Due to this, the market cap of BSE-listed companies has decreased by about Rs 6 lakh crore today. Apart from this, a decline of more than 3% has been seen in the indices of Telecommunications, Utility, Power, Oil and Gas, Realty, and Services shares.

Yesterday Too Nifty Made All Time-High

Earlier yesterday, i.e., Monday, September 11, the National Stock Exchange index Nifty made an all-time high. It touched the level of 20,008 during trading and closed at the level of 19,996 with a gain of 176 points. Earlier on July 20, Nifty had made a high of 19,991. At the same time, Sensex closed at the level of 67,127 with a gain of 528 points. Out of 30 Sensex stocks, 28 saw a rise and 2 saw a fall.

The gains were attributed to positive sentiment following the successful G20 Summit held in New Delhi. The summit saw world leaders agree on a number of measures to boost the global economy, which boosted investor confidence.

