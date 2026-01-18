Home

Nifty SME stock Cellecor Gadgets enters UK new subsidiary, check share price and other details here

On the back of strong sales, the company's total income increased by 50.7% to ₹641.6 crore compared to ₹425.7 crore in the same period last year (H1 FY25).

Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a consumer electronics company listed on the Nifty SME Emerge, provided significant information in its latest exchange filing last Saturday, keeping the company’s stock on investors’ radar tomorrow, Monday, January 19. On Friday, the company’s stock rose 3.13%, or ₹0.85, to close at ₹28.

The company in its latest exchange filing said that the formation of a new wholly owned subsidiary of the company in the United Kingdom (UK) has been approved by the Registrar of Companies, England and Wales.

Along with this, the Registrar has also issued the registration letter of the company in the name of ‘Cellecor Gadgets Europe Limited’ and the date of incorporation of this new subsidiary company is 16 January 2026.

According to the exchange filing, the company is a 100% owned subsidiary of Cellecor Gadgets Limited, hence the transaction falls under the category of related party transaction and has been done on arm’s length basis.

This subsidiary will be engaged in the electronics industry. Its primary objective is to expand the company’s business into international markets, particularly the UK market, and to lay the foundation for future growth.

On the back of strong sales, the company’s total income increased by 50.7% to ₹641.6 crore compared to ₹425.7 crore in the same period last year (H1 FY25). Gross profit also increased by 28.5% to ₹79.3 crore. However, due to increase in input costs, gross margin declined slightly to 12.4% from 14.5% last year. Despite this, EBITDA increased by 34.8% to ₹34.1 crore, with margin at 5.3%.

The company’s PAT also jumped 35.2% to ₹19.6 crore, reflecting a 3.1% margin. Compared to the previous half year (H2 FY25), revenue growth of 6.9% and PAT growth of 20.2% indicates continued operational momentum.

