NIFTY50 crashes below crucial support levels, Sensex plunges over 2,700 points as US-Israel strikes on Iran intensify middle east crisis

Indian stock markets plunged sharply as escalating US-Israel strikes on Iran rattled global sentiment. Sensex crashed over 2,700 points while Nifty slipped heavily amid surging oil prices and rising geopolitical fears.

Monday’s early session saw Sensex crashing by over 2,700 points, while Nifty 50 dropped more than 500 points at the open. After strong geopolitical concerns surrounding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East weighed on investor sentiment, Indian markets traded with significant losses on Monday.

Sensex opens down 2725 points; Nifty below 17,800 as geopolitical tensions deepen

Global stocks and crude oil prices rallied higher after US and Israeli forces attacked Iranian targets in response to Tehran’s earlier attacks. Iranian military responded by launching missile attacks against Israeli airbases in Iraq.

This comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran after Israeli strikes in Syria killed ten Iranian generals. Concerns are mounting over a possible retaliation from Iran, sending oil prices soaring.

Oil prices rally after missile attacks by Iran

Brent crude futures and US crude futures rose by as much as 8–10%. Rising oil prices stoked worries over increasing input costs for India. The spike in crude prices not only curbed investors’ risk appetite but also weighed on industries reliant on petroleum-based products.

Sectorally, stocks in the auto, capital goods and other cyclical sectors took a hit on rising crude prices. Stocks in the metal, paint and airline sectors also fell sharply on Monday.

Safe-haven assets such as gold rallied higher and the US dollar remained strong as concerns grow over the potential for a wider conflict in the Middle East.

