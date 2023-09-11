Home

Business

Nifty50 Touches 20,000 Mark For The First Time Ever, Investors Celebrate | Watch

Nifty50 Touches 20,000 Mark For The First Time Ever, Investors Celebrate | Watch

The announcement of an ambitious rail-port economic corridor deal connecting India, the Middle East, and Europe, along with the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance on the summit sidelines, contributed to the market's positive sentiment.

Members at NSE celebrate as Nifty50 touches highest mark (Image: ANI Video)

Mumbai: The stock market closed on a high note on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty indices hitting new all-time highs. The Sensex rose 550.99 points to close at 67,127.08, while the Nifty jumped 176.40 points to end at 19,996.35. The gains were attributed to positive sentiment following the successful G20 Summit held in New Delhi. The summit saw world leaders agree on a number of measures to boost the global economy, which boosted investor confidence.

Trending Now

Within the Nifty companies, 46 reported advances, while only 4 registered declines. Notable gainers included Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Apollo Hospitals, and Power Grid. Conversely, Coal India, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, and LT found themselves among the top losers as trading concluded.

You may like to read

Watch The Celebration Video At National Stock Exchange (NSE)

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Celebrations at National Stock Exchange (NSE) as Nifty50 touches 20,000 mark for the first-time ever. pic.twitter.com/bWacsEQOEf — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023

High Point At Nifty50: What Do The Experts Say

Varun Aggarwal, founder and managing director of Profit Idea, expressed his insights on the remarkable market performance, stating, “The market closed on a high note today, hitting an all-time high and touching the 20,000 mark. For the last month, we’ve been focusing on a bullish strategy. We’ve already witnessed strong momentum on the index and heavyweight counters like Reliance and HDFC.”

Aggarwal continued, “We are still witnessing heavy put writing on the Index at 19,500, and it has now moved to the 19,700-19,800 levels. The bias remains positive, and the market looks poised to reach the 20,160 target, as we mentioned earlier as per the charts”.

“Bullish momentum in mid and small-cap stocks is very robust. We expect this momentum to continue, and any corrections will likely provide buying opportunities in quality stocks”, Aggarwal added.

Investor confidence was further bolstered by the consensus reached on the New Delhi declaration by all G20 member countries, despite ongoing tensions related to the Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions against Russia.

Factors Leading To The High Point At Nifty50

Additionally, the announcement of an ambitious rail-port economic corridor deal connecting India, the Middle East, and Europe, along with the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance on the summit sidelines, contributed to the market’s positive sentiment.

Looking ahead, market participants are keeping a close eye on the release of August inflation data in India and the United States, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, as potential triggers for fresh market cues.

In July, retail inflation in India surged to 7.44 percent, surpassing the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance target of 6 percent, primarily due to sharp increases in vegetable, fruit, and pulse prices.

As the stock market continues to exhibit strength, investors remain vigilant, monitoring both domestic and global economic indicators for further insights into market direction.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES