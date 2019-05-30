New Delhi: A London Court on Thursday extended the custody of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi till June 27. The next case management hearing will be on July 29.

The fugitive diamond merchant was produced before the court where he is fighting his extradition to India in the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

Modi has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his third attempt at seeking bail was rejected by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at the last hearing in Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

He was produced before Judge Arbuthnot for the first case management hearing in the case. The judge has also asked the Indian government to provide the information about the prison where he will be held within 14 days.

Modi was arrested by the Metropolitan police in London in March this year. The Westminster Court rejected his bail and remanded him in custody. The prison he has been held in is one where his inmates are the likes of alleged Dawood henchman Pakistani-origin Jabir Moti.

He is being investigated in the PNB fraud case and has also been sued in the State of California for US$4.2 million for defrauding Los Angeles entrepreneur, Paul Alfonso, over two custom diamond engagement rings which turned out to be lab diamonds.