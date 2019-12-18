New Delhi: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday chaired the 38th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council Meeting. A review of the tax rates and slabs under GST was expected to be announced in the meeting.

Notably, the previous GST Council meeting was conducted in Goa on September 20, 2019. Many important decisions were taken during the 37th meeting including new GST exemptions and making Aadhaar mandatory for registration of taxpayers under GST. The Council had also recommended relaxation in the filing of annual returns for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for Financial Year 2017-18 and Financial Year 2018-19.

The 37th GST Council Meeting was also attended by minister of state (MoS) for finance Anurag Thakur, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, minister for transport and panchayat Mauvin Godinho who is nominated a member of Goa for GST Council.

(With inputs from ANI)